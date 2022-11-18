Technology News
  Realme GT Neo 5, Affordable Folding Phone, Others Tipped to Be in Development: All Details

Realme GT Neo 5, Affordable Folding Phone, Others Tipped to Be in Development: All Details

Foldable phones have been limited to flagship models from rival brands like Samsung, and Motorola.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 18 November 2022 20:39 IST
Realme GT Neo 5, Affordable Folding Phone, Others Tipped to Be in Development: All Details

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Realme

Realme has not made any official announcements around the purported budget foldable phone

Highlights
  • Realme tipped to introduce two new GT Neo models every year
  • Company said to be working on affordable folding phones
  • Realme also tipped to launch two number series models annually

Realme Neo GT 5 is tipped to launch as the company's next GT Neo series smartphone. According to details shared by a tipster citing a senior Realme executive, the firm also plans to launch an affordable foldable phone in the future. Realme is also tipped to launch two new models every year in the GT Neo series and its number series. The company is yet to announce plans to launch the smartphones mentioned by the tipster, including the purported affordable foldable handset.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore tweeted details of the company's plans to launch the Realme GT Neo 5 as the next Realme GT Neo series phone. Ambhore cited the company's Vice President Xu Qi Chase, sharing a photo of the senior executive that appears to have been clicked at a public event.

Realme plans to release two number series and GT Neo models every year from now on, the tipster claims. One number series model could be released mid-year while the second one would make its debut towards the end of the year.

The company also plans to add two new GT series phones every year year, according to the tipster. Meanwhile, the company is also said to be working on a budget foldable phone, but Ambhore did not provide any details of the purported "budget" handset.

Folding capabilities have remained limited to flagship models from rivals like Samsung, Oppo, and Motorola. This could change with purported affordable foldable phone that the company is said to be working on.

Realme recently launched the Realme 10 Pro, and Realme 10 Pro+ models that were headlined by a 108-megapixel rear main camera in China. The company has hinted that the smartphones could soon make their debut in India.

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme, Realme GT Neo 5, Realme GT
