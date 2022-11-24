Technology News
Realme 10 Pro Series India Launch Date Set for December 8: All Details

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair |  Updated: 24 November 2022 10:29 IST
Realme 10 Pro Series India Launch Date Set for December 8: All Details

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Realme

Realme 10 Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC

Highlights
  • Realme 10 Pro 5G smartphones have 16-megapixel selfie sensor
  • New models will go on sale via Flipkart
  • Realme 10 Pro+ 5G has triple rear cameras

Realme 10 Pro+ 5g and Realme 10 Pro 5G are all set to launch in India on December 8. The brand, via Twitter on Thursday, has confirmed the arrival of the new 5G smartphones in the country. The Realme 10 Pro series, which made its debut in China this month, will go on sale in India via Flipkart. The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G has a curved display and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, while the Realme 10 Pro 5G has a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC under the hood. Both smartphones feature a 120Hz refresh rate display, and a 16-megapixel selfie sensor and are backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G series will be launched in India on December 8 at 12:30pm IST and the smartphones will go on sale via Flipkart. The brand has also started sending media invites for the launch. However, the India price details of the Realme 10 Pro+ and Realme 10 Pro are not known at this moment.

Meanwhile, Flipkart has created a dedicated webpage to tease some of the key features of the upcoming Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and Realme 10 Pro 5G ahead of its debut. The online marketplace claims that the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G will be the first handset in India to come equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. It is teased to carry a curved display as well. Interested customers can click on the “Notify Me” button on the e-commerce website to get the latest updates about the launch.

The Realme 10 Pro 5G series was unveiled in the company's home market last week. In China, Realme 10 Pro+ is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,500) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the Realme 10 Pro costs CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,500) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G, Realme 10 Pro 5G specifications

Specifications of Realme 10 Pro+ 5G and Realme 10 Pro 5G in India are expected to be similar to that of the Chinese variants. Both smartphones run on Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 and pack a 120Hz refresh rate display. The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. The Realme 10 Pro 5G, in contrast, has a Snapdragon 695 5G SoC under the hood

For optics, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G features a triple rear camera setup comprising 108-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. The Realme 10 Pro 5G, on the other hand, features a dual rear camera setup, including a 108-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary snapper. They pack a 16-megapixel front shooter. Both models are backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 10 Pro

Realme 10 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.72-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme 10 Pro+

Realme 10 Pro+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Realme 10 Pro Series India Launch Date Set for December 8: All Details
