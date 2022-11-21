Realme 10 4G India launch could happen very soon. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese smartphone brand, but ahead of it, a fresh leak has suggested the price, RAM, and storage details of the Realme 10 4G's Indian variant. It is said to be offered in three RAM and storage configurations. The Realme 10 4G is expected to arrive as a mid-range offering in the country. The handset powered by MediaTek Helio G99 SoC recently made its global debut.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), in association with 91Mobiles, has leaked the RAM + storage configuration of the Indian variant of Realme 10 4G. According to the tipster, the Realme 10 4G will be launched in India soon and it will be available in three RAM and storage configurations — 4GB RAM + 64GB, 4GB RAM + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 256GB. The base variant could come with a starting price tag of Rs. 15,000. It was released in other global markets in five RAM + storage options.

Globally, the Realme 10 4G is priced at $229 (roughly Rs. 18,600) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

Realme 10 4G specifications

The global variant of Realme 10 4G features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and 90.8 percent screen ratio. It is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and ARM G57 MC2 GPU. It supports a virtual RAM feature as well.

For optics, the Realme 10 4G has a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel shooter. For selfies and video chats, it sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. It comes with up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The smartphone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVooc charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.