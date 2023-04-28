Realme confirmed on Thursday that it will launch the Realme 11 Pro series in China on May 10. The series is expected to comprise the Realme 11 Pro 5G and a Realme 11 Pro+ 5G model. The handsets will succeed the Realme 10 Pro and Realme 10 Pro+ which were released in November 2022. A report now suggests that the Realme 11 Pro series will also launch in India in the same month. The report adds that these models will debut alongside two other phones - the Realme 11 5G and the Realme Narzo N53 handset.

A Pricebaba report citing unnamed industry sources claims that the Realme 11 Pro series, will also launch in India shortly after its debut in China. The report did not specify a date for the India launch, but added that Realme will release two more smartphones in the country at the same time - Realme 11 5G and Realme Narzo N53. It also suggested colour options and key specifications for all the models.

Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G colour options, specifications (expected)

The Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ models are confirmed to arrive in China in three colour variants - Astral Black, Oasis Green and Sunrise Beige. The report adds that both handsets are expected to sport 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED displays with a refresh rate of 120Hz. They are also expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7000-series chipset.

The high-end Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is expected to sport a triple rear camera unit which includes a 200-megapixel primary camera sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. The Realme 11 Pro 5G model is also expected to be equipped with a triple rear camera set up but it is likely to come with smaller sensors. The rear cameras of the vanilla Realme 11 Pro handset are expected to include a 100-megapixel primary sensor along with two other 2-megapixel sensors. The front cameras of both Pro models are expected to sport a 16-megapixel sensor.

Both handsets are also expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery unit each, but the Realme 11 Pro 5G model is likely to support 67W fast charging while the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G model may support 100W fast charging.

The report claims that the Realme 11 Pro 5G will launch in India in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage configuration. Meanwhile, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is expected to debut in the country in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage models.

Realme 11 5G specifications (expected)

Not much is known about the Realme 11 5G smartphone. The report suggests that it is likely to launch in India in May with 33W fast charging support. It adds that the phone is expected to feature a centre-aligned circular camera module on the back and a punch-hole cutout on the upper-left corner at the top for the display to house the selfie camera. It is also expected to boot Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top.

Realme Narzo N53 price in India, storage and colour options (expected)

Likely to debut as the second Narzo N-series phone in the country, the Realme Narzo N53 model will be priced at Rs. 13,000 in India, according to the Pricebaba report, which does not reveal much about this purported device. It suggests, however, that the handset will be available in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage variants, and will be offered in Feather Black and Feather Gold colour options.

The Realme Narzo N55 launched earlier this month in the country, starting at a price of Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model. It is available in Prime Blue and Prime Black colourways.

