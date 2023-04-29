Realme 11 series smartphones, comprising the vanilla Realme 11, Realme 11 Pro, and Realme 11 Pro+, are confirmed to launch on May 10 in China. While the smartphones' debut is still more than a week away, the company has revealed the display specifications of the Realme 11 Pro+ via a Weibo post. Additionally, the smartphone has also appeared on Geekbench listing suggesting a few more details including the processor and software support. The listing hinted that the handset could run on Android 13 OS. It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

Realme has teased the design and display specifications of the upcoming Realme 11 Pro+ ahead of its launch in China. The smartphone, which is set to make its debut on May 10, will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout. It also gets curved edges with a 61-degree curvature. The display of the smartphone features a 120Hz refresh rate. The official poster also revealed that the Realme 11 Pro+ will have a 2.33mm ultra-narrow chin.

Additionally, the Realme 11 Pro+ has also been spotted on Geekbench listing with model number RMX3740. According to a report by Nashville Chatter, the soon-to-be-launched Realme 11 Pro+ 5G could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, as it is suggested to come with two cores clocked at 2.6 GHz and six cores at 2.0 GHz. The phone has scored 838 in the single-core test and 2302 in the multi-core test on the benchmarking website.

The listing also tipped the software support and RAM configuration for the phone. The Realme 11 Pro+ is likely to run on Android 13 OS out-of-the-box and pack 12 GB RAM.

Realme 11 Pro+ will succeed the Realme 10 Pro+ which was released in November 2022. The phone features a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,160Hz PWM dimming. It is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

