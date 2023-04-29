Technology News
Realme 11 Pro+ Display Specifications Confirmed Officially; Appears on Geekbench Listing Ahead of Launch

Realme has revealed the display specifications of the upcoming Realme 11 Pro+ via a Weibo post.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 29 April 2023 14:04 IST
Realme 11 Pro+ Display Specifications Confirmed Officially; Appears on Geekbench Listing Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo

Realme 11 Pro+ is expected to succeed the Realme 10 Pro+ (pictured)

Highlights
  • Realme 11 series is set to launch in China on May 10
  • The company has confirmed to launch Realme 11 Pro+ with 6.7-inch display
  • Realme 11 Pro+ Geekbench listing reveals MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC

Realme 11 series smartphones, comprising the vanilla Realme 11, Realme 11 Pro, and Realme 11 Pro+, are confirmed to launch on May 10 in China. While the smartphones' debut is still more than a week away, the company has revealed the display specifications of the Realme 11 Pro+ via a Weibo post. Additionally, the smartphone has also appeared on Geekbench listing suggesting a few more details including the processor and software support. The listing hinted that the handset could run on Android 13 OS. It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

Realme has teased the design and display specifications of the upcoming Realme 11 Pro+ ahead of its launch in China. The smartphone, which is set to make its debut on May 10, will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout. It also gets curved edges with a 61-degree curvature. The display of the smartphone features a 120Hz refresh rate. The official poster also revealed that the Realme 11 Pro+ will have a 2.33mm ultra-narrow chin.

Additionally, the Realme 11 Pro+ has also been spotted on Geekbench listing with model number RMX3740. According to a report by Nashville Chatter, the soon-to-be-launched Realme 11 Pro+ 5G could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, as it is suggested to come with two cores clocked at 2.6 GHz and six cores at 2.0 GHz. The phone has scored 838 in the single-core test and 2302 in the multi-core test on the benchmarking website.

The listing also tipped the software support and RAM configuration for the phone. The Realme 11 Pro+ is likely to run on Android 13 OS out-of-the-box and pack 12 GB RAM.

Realme 11 Pro+ will succeed the Realme 10 Pro+ which was released in November 2022. The phone features a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,160Hz PWM dimming. It is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. 

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme 10 Pro+

Realme 10 Pro+

  • Good
  • Good design
  • Great multimedia experience
  • Reliable performance
  • Good battery life
  • Primary camera performance in daylight
  • Bad
  • UI filled with excessive bloatware
  • No 3.5mm jack
  • Ultra-wide-angle camera could be better, OIS missing
Read detailed Realme 10 Pro+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
EU Lawmakers Struggle to Finalise Law to Regulate ChatGPT and Generative AI

