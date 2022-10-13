Technology News
loading

Realme 10 Pro+ Spotted on BIS, NBTC, More Certifications Sites, May Launch Soon: Report

Realme 10 Pro+ could get a high-resolution camera with OIS.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 13 October 2022 16:00 IST
Realme 10 Pro+ Spotted on BIS, NBTC, More Certifications Sites, May Launch Soon: Report

Photo Credit: Realme

The Realme 10 Pro+ is believed to succeed the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

Highlights
  • Realme 10 Pro+ is said to have the model number RMX3686
  • This smartphone is expected to feature an AMOLED display
  • The standard Realme 10 also spotted on various certification sites

Realme 10 series seems to be in the works. Its standard model has been reportedly making the rounds at various certification sites. Now, it appears that the top-of-the-line Realme 10 Pro+ has also found its way to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site. The listed Realme model number RMX3686 has also been reportedly spotted on other certification sites like NBTC, EEC, and TKDN. These developments could mean that the Realme 10 lineup may be inching closer to its launch.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, a Realme smartphone bearing the model number RMX3686 has been spotted on the BIS, NBTC, EEC, and TKDN certification sites. Unfortunately, these listings do not shed any light on the specifications of this smartphone. However, the NBTC listing is said to have confirmed the Realme 10 Pro+ moniker for this handset.

The Realme 10 Pro+ is believed to succeed the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, which arrived in India earlier this year. It is believed that the rumoured Realme 10 Pro+ may get top-end camera features like optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a high-resolution camera similar to its predecessor. It could also feature an AMOLED display.

To recall, the Realme 9 Pro+ 5G features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, coupled with a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. For optics, this smartphone gets a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

This is not the only Realme 10 series smartphone that has been appearing on certification sites. Recently, the standard Realme 10 bearing the model number RMX3630 was spotted on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database. This listing suggests that it might come with a 4,880mAh battery. In addition, the vanilla Realme 10 has surfaced on the Geekbench database. This standard model has also reportedly received BIS, Indonesia Telecom, and NBTC certifications.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Loud stereo speakers
  • Slim and light design
  • Excellent battery life and fast charging
  • Impressive low-light camera performance
  • Runs Android 12
  • Bad
  • Too many preinstalled apps
Read detailed Realme 9 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme, BIS, NBTC, EEC, TKDN
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Starfield Dialogue Amount Is Four Times That of Skyrim’s, Persuasion System Returns
Huawei P60 Launch Timeline Tipped, Leaked Renders Show Dual Selfie Shooters

Related Stories

Realme 10 Pro+ Spotted on BIS, NBTC, More Certifications Sites, May Launch Soon: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  3. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  4. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  5. Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition Teased to Support 210W Fast Charging
  6. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  3. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  4. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  5. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  6. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  7. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  8. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  9. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  10. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.