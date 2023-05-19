Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Flipkart Page Goes Live Ahead of India Launch

Realme 11 Pro 5G series is expected to launch in India soon. The lineup was released in China earlier this month with the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro+ models, alongside the basic Realme 11 variant. The phones run Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 custom skin on top and are powered by high-speed MediaTek Dimensity SoCs. They are backed by 5,000mAh battery units and are offered in three colour variations. On Friday, the Flipkart microsite of the smartphones went live, suggesting the impending India launch of the models.

The Flipkart promotional page does not reveal much details other than suggesting that one of the upcoming Realme phones will sport the world's first 200-megapixel camera with 4 times in-sensor zoom by Samsung.

Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G price

The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Realme 11 Pro is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,000), while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variants of the phone are marked at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000) and CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,000), respectively.

On the other hand, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage of the Realme 11 Pro+ is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000). The 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant costs CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,000) and the high-end 12GB RAM + 1TB storage model was marked at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,000).

Both models are offered in the City ​​of Rising Sun, City of Green Fields and Starry Night Black (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Realme 11 Pro, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G specifications, features

The dual-SIM Realme 11 Pro smartphones run Android 13 with the Realme UI 4.0 skin on top. The models feature 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) curved display panels each with a touch sampling rate of 360Hz.

The phones are powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC paired with a Mali-G68 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM. The Dynamic RAM expansion feature enables the users to expand the RAM of the handsets to up to 20GB virtually. The Realme 11 Pro comes with up to 512GB of inbuilt storage, while the Realme 11 Pro+ is equipped with up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.

The dual rear unit of the Realme 11 Pro includes a 100-megapixel primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera of the handset is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor.

The highlight of the series is the triple rear camera unit of the Realme 11 Pro+. It includes a 200-megapixel Samsung HP3 sensor with Super OIS support, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The 32-megapixel selfie sensor of the Realme 11 Pro+ is housed in the centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

Both models pack a 5,000mAh battery unit each. The Realme 11 Pro supports 67W wired fast charging while the Realme 11 Pro+ supports 100W wired fast charging. The handsets are also equipped with in-display fingerprint sensors and they also sport dual linear speakers with Hi-Res audio support and dual microphones with noise reduction features.

