Realme Narzo N53 was launched in India on Thursday. The phone is claimed to be the thinnest Realme smartphone ever at 7.49mm. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset and is offered in two colour and storage options. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with 33W wired fast charging support. The Narzo N53 is the second Narzo N-series smartphone released in the country. It also features the much-talked-about Mini Capsule feature, which resembles the dynamic island feature on the iPhone 14 Pro phones.

Realme Narzo N53 price in India, availability

Offered in Feather Black and Feather Gold colour options, the Realme Narzo N53 is available in two storage variants - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The lower storage variant is priced at Rs. 8,999, while the higher one is marked at Rs. 10,999.

The company announced that HDFC Bank card holders can avail an additional discount of up to Rs. 1,000. The Realme Narzo N53 will be on sale starting May 24 at 12 PM IST. It will be available for purchase on the Realme online store and Amazon. The first sale will include Rs. 500 off on the lower variant and Rs. 1,000 off on the higher variant.

Realme added that a special sale on May 22 lasting from 2 PM to 4 PM will see sales of the 4GB + 64GB Realme Narzo N53 variant at a discount of Rs. 750 and the 6GB + 128GB variant at a discount of Rs. 1,000.

Realme Narzo N53 specifications, features

Featuring a 6.74-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, the Realme Narzo N53 also offers a touch sampling rate of 180Hz and a brightness of 450 nits display. The phone has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3 percent.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 64GB of inbuilt storage. It offers up to 128GB ROM and an additional 6GB of virtual RAM. The entry-level Realme Narzo N53 runs Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top. The handset also features the Realme Mini Capsule feature.

For cameras, the dual rear camera unit on the Realme Narzo N53 includes a 50-megapixel AI primary sensor. A centre-aligned waterdrop notch on the display houses an 8-megapixel front camera.

The Realme Narzo N53 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support, that claims to charge the phone from zero to 50 percent in 30 minutes. For security, the phone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme Narzo N53's design is one of the highlights of the smartphone. The handset weighs 182 grams and measures 16.726mm x 7.667mm x 0.749cm in size. It also flaunts a California Sunshine design with gold filament coating and 90-degree angled bezels.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.