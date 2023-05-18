Technology News
Realme Narzo N53 With Slim Design, 33W Fast Charging, Mini Capsule Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The price of Realme Narzo N53 in India starts at Rs. 8,999.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 May 2023 12:40 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo N53 is offered in Feather Black and Feather Gold colour options

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo N53 sports a 6.74-inch display panel
  • The triple rear camera unit has a 50-megapixel sensor
  • It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging

Realme Narzo N53 was launched in India on Thursday. The phone is claimed to be the thinnest Realme smartphone ever at 7.49mm. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset and is offered in two colour and storage options. The handset is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with 33W wired fast charging support. The Narzo N53 is the second Narzo N-series smartphone released in the country. It also features the much-talked-about Mini Capsule feature, which resembles the dynamic island feature on the iPhone 14 Pro phones.

Realme Narzo N53 price in India, availability

Offered in Feather Black and Feather Gold colour options, the Realme Narzo N53 is available in two storage variants - 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The lower storage variant is priced at Rs. 8,999, while the higher one is marked at Rs. 10,999.

The company announced that HDFC Bank card holders can avail an additional discount of up to Rs. 1,000. The Realme Narzo N53 will be on sale starting May 24 at 12 PM IST. It will be available for purchase on the Realme online store and Amazon. The first sale will include Rs. 500 off on the lower variant and Rs. 1,000 off on the higher variant.

Realme added that a special sale on May 22 lasting from 2 PM to 4 PM will see sales of the 4GB + 64GB Realme Narzo N53 variant at a discount of Rs. 750 and the 6GB + 128GB variant at a discount of Rs. 1,000. 

Realme Narzo N53 specifications, features

Featuring a 6.74-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz, the Realme Narzo N53 also offers a touch sampling rate of 180Hz and a brightness of 450 nits display. The phone has a screen-to-body ratio of 90.3 percent.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 64GB of inbuilt storage. It offers up to 128GB ROM and an additional 6GB of virtual RAM. The entry-level Realme Narzo N53 runs Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top. The handset also features the Realme Mini Capsule feature.

For cameras, the dual rear camera unit on the Realme Narzo N53 includes a 50-megapixel AI primary sensor. A centre-aligned waterdrop notch on the display houses an 8-megapixel front camera. 

The Realme Narzo N53 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support, that claims to charge the phone from zero to 50 percent in 30 minutes. For security, the phone is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme Narzo N53's design is one of the highlights of the smartphone. The handset weighs 182 grams and measures 16.726mm x 7.667mm x 0.749cm in size. It also flaunts a California Sunshine design with gold filament coating and 90-degree angled bezels. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor Unisoc T612
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More

 
 















