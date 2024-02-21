Technology News
Realme 12+ 5G Specifications Leaked via Malaysian Retailer Listing Ahead of Official Launch

Realme 12+ 5G is confirmed to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor.

Written by Ravi R, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 February 2024 14:21 IST
Realme 12+ 5G Specifications Leaked via Malaysian Retailer Listing Ahead of Official Launch

Realme 12+ 5G will be available in two colour options

Highlights
  • The Realme 12+ 5G packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor
  • The phone will feature a Sony LYT-600 OIS portrait camera
  • Realme 12+ 5G features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate
Realme 12+ 5G is all set to be unveiled in Malaysia on February 29 alongside the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G. The upcoming smartphone from Realme will make its Indian debut on March 6. However, just ahead of its scheduled launch, the Realme 12+ 5G has been listed online. Its detailed specifications and other details have been leaked as the phone is available for pre-order on a Malaysian retailer website.

As per the listing available on the Malaysian retailer website DirectD, the Realme 12+ 5G will be available in two colour options, including beige and green. The Realme 12+ 5G's design resembles the recently introduced Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G models in India. You get a faux leather finish at the back panel and a circular camera module.

The listing also suggests that the smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset. The phone is listed to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The Realme 12+ 5G also comes loaded with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For optics, the handset is listed to feature a triple-camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, the Realme 12+ 5G is seen equipped with a 16-megapixel camera. The smartphone will run on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0. Moreover, the handset is listed to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The handset measures 163 x 75.5 x 7.9mm and weighs 190g.

Meanwhile, the smartphone is also confirmed to launch in India next month. As per the company's announcement, the Realme 12+ 5G is scheduled for release in India on March 6 at 12pm IST. A landing page dedicated to the smartphone on the company's website showcases the rear panel design in a vibrant green hue. The company might also launch another model in India, the Realme 12. However, the details about the phone are not known at the moment.

Realme 12 Plus 5G, Realme 12 Plus 5G specifications, Realme
Realme 12+ 5G Specifications Leaked via Malaysian Retailer Listing Ahead of Official Launch
