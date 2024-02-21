Realme 12+ 5G is all set to be unveiled in Malaysia on February 29 alongside the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G. The upcoming smartphone from Realme will make its Indian debut on March 6. However, just ahead of its scheduled launch, the Realme 12+ 5G has been listed online. Its detailed specifications and other details have been leaked as the phone is available for pre-order on a Malaysian retailer website.

As per the listing available on the Malaysian retailer website DirectD, the Realme 12+ 5G will be available in two colour options, including beige and green. The Realme 12+ 5G's design resembles the recently introduced Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G models in India. You get a faux leather finish at the back panel and a circular camera module.

The listing also suggests that the smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset. The phone is listed to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz screen refresh rate. The Realme 12+ 5G also comes loaded with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For optics, the handset is listed to feature a triple-camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, the Realme 12+ 5G is seen equipped with a 16-megapixel camera. The smartphone will run on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0. Moreover, the handset is listed to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. The handset measures 163 x 75.5 x 7.9mm and weighs 190g.

Meanwhile, the smartphone is also confirmed to launch in India next month. As per the company's announcement, the Realme 12+ 5G is scheduled for release in India on March 6 at 12pm IST. A landing page dedicated to the smartphone on the company's website showcases the rear panel design in a vibrant green hue. The company might also launch another model in India, the Realme 12. However, the details about the phone are not known at the moment.

