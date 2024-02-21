Technology News

Realme 12+ 5G will be the first phone with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor with optical image stabilisation in its price segment, according to the company.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 21 February 2024 13:16 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 12+ 5G's rear panel will have a vegan leather finish

  • Realme 12+ 5G will be launched in India on March 6
  • The handset will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera
  • The Realme 12+ 5G is tipped is feature a triple rear camera setup
Realme 12+ 5G will be launched in India next month, the company announced on Wednesday. The company has also revealed details of the handset's rear camera, stating that it will be the first smartphone in its price segment to debut in the country with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Earlier this week, a tipster shared an image of purported retail boxes of the Realme 12+ 5G, while the company also teased the arrival of a new handset.

According to the company, the Realme 12+ 5G will be launched in India on March 6 at 12pm (noon). A landing page for the smartphone on the company's website shows the design of the rear panel in a green colourway. The company is yet to reveal the specifications of the smartphone, but these details have previously leaked online.

Meanwhile, an image of the purported retail box of the Realme 12+ was leaked by tipster Ishan Agarwal earlier this week via X (formerly Twitter). The box states that the smartphone will be equipped with MediaTek's Dimensity 7050 chip and will sport an AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The leaked image of the Realme 12+ 5G retail box also states that the handset will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging. It also revealed the smartphone will be equipped with a Sony LYT-600 sensor with OIS — the company has confirmed this detail. The portion of the box with the sticker containing the smartphone's price is blurred.

Other specifications of the Realme 12+ 5G have previously surfaced online, giving enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the upcoming handset. The phone is said to feature a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It is tipped to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED screen and feature up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.

Further reading: Realme 12 Plus, Realme 12 Plus specifications, Realme 12 Plus 5G, Realme
