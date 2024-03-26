Technology News

Realme 12X 5G India Launch Set for April 2; Design, Key Features Revealed

Realme 12X 5G Indian variant is confirmed to be get a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 March 2024 12:36 IST
Realme 12X 5G India Launch Set for April 2; Design, Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 12X 5G seen in green and purple colourways

  • Realme 12X 5G will launch with the Air Gestures feature
  • The Indian variant is confirmed to feature a Dynamic Button
  • The Realme 12X 5G is said to support 45W wired SuperVOOC charging
Realme 12X 5G was recently unveiled in China with a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging. The model is now confirmed to launch in India and the company has revealed the launch date. Realme also teased some of the features of the handset. The Indian variant will see a few differences compared to it's Chinese counterpart. The design, however, appears similar to that of the global variant of the Realme 12X 5G.

The company confirmed in a press note that the Realme 12X 5G will be launched in India on April 2 at 12pm IST. The phone is confirmed to be available via Flipkart and the Realme India website. The Indian variant of the Realme 12X 5G will be available in green and purple colour options. It features the signature large circular rear camera module that have been found in all recent Realme 12 series phones.

Realme 12X 5G is confirmed to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC in India. The company also revealed that the phone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired SuperVOOC charging, which is said to charge the phone from zero to 50 percent in under 30 minutes. 

The company also teased that the Realme 12X 5G will launch with the Dynamic Button feature in India, similar to the Realme 12 5G. It acts as a shortcut button that can be used for toggling different modes like Airplane and DND, as well as operating the camera shutter, flashlight, and more. It is also confirmed to be equipped with the Air Gestures feature as well, which was seen on the recently launched Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G.

In China, the Realme 12X 5G comes with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit alongside an LED flash, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 and starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 512GB option is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,000).

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme 12X

Realme 12X

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Realme 12X 5G, Realme 12X 5G India launch, Realme 12X 5G specifications, Realme 12 series, Realme
Realme 12X 5G India Launch Set for April 2; Design, Key Features Revealed
