Realme 12X 5G was unveiled in India on April 2, a few weeks after its initial China launch. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with SuperVOOC charging support. It comes with a luxury watch-inspired design, similar to the ones we have recently seen on other Realme 12 models and is equipped with features like Dynamic Button, Air Gestures, and Mini Capsule 2.0. It is set to be available for purchase in the country later this month. Ahead of that, the phone is being offered in a special sale today.

Realme 12X 5G price in India, Special Sale offers

The Realme 12X 5G starts in India at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 128GB option. The 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants are priced at Rs. 13,499 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. It is offered in Twilight Purple and Woodland Green colour options. The first sale will commence on April 10 at 12pm IST via Flipkart and the Realme India website.

Realme announced in a press note that the Realme 12X 5G will be available for purchase in a special sale today, April 5, ahead of the first sale. The sale will last from 12pm to 2pm IST via the above listed online platforms. As part of this sale, the phone can be availed at lower prices than its listed ones. ICICI, HDFC Bank and SBI cardholders will be eligible for bank discounts of up to Rs. 1,000.

The company confirmed that including these bank offers, customers can get the 4GB version of the Realme 12X 5G at an effective price of Rs. 10,999. People choosing to buy the 6GB variant will also get an additional Rs. 500 discount over the bank offers, bringing down the effective price of the model to Rs. 11,999.

Realme 12X 5G specifications, features

Sporting a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) IPS LCD screen, the Realme 12X 5G comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 950 nits of peak brightness level. The handset gets a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0.

In the camera department, the Realme 12X 5G has a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter alongside an LED flash unit at the back. The front camera, on the other hand, includes an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Realme 12X 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W wired SuperVOOC charging. It also supports dual 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and it comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Weighing 188g, the handset measures 165.6mm x 76.1mm x 7.69mm in size.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.