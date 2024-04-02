Technology News
Realme 12X 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, Air Gestures Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme 12X 5G carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 April 2024 14:34 IST
Realme 12X 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, Air Gestures Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 12X 5G is offered in Twilight Purple and Woodland Green shades in India

Highlights
  • Realme 12X 5G ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0
  • The handset was initially unveiled in China in March this year
  • The Realme 12X 5G is offered in India in three RAM and storage options
Realme 12X 5G was launched in India on Tuesday, April 2. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with SuperVOOC fast charging support. It carries a dual rear camera system and gets features such as the Dynamic Button, Air Gestures, and Mini Capsule 2.0. The phone will be available for sale in the county later this month and is offered in three RAM options and two colourways. Notably, the phone was initially unveiled in China in March this year.

Realme 12X 5G price in India, availability

The 4GB + 128GB variant of the Realme 12X 5G is priced in India at Rs. 11,999, while the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants are listed at Rs. 13,499 and Rs. 14,999, respectively. The phone is  available for purchase via Flipkart and the Realme India website.

Although the company has not yet confirmed the sale date of the handset, it has announced that the Realme 12X 5G will be available for an Early Bird Sale on April 2 from 6pm to 8pm IST. The 4GB, 6GB and 8GB variants will be available for Rs. 10,999, Rs. 11,999, and Rs. 13,999, respectively, during the sale.

The Realme 12X 5G is offered in India in two colour options - Twilight Purple and Woodland Green.

Realme 12X 5G specifications, features

Realme 12X 5G sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 950 nits of peak brightness level. It is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0.

For optics, the Realme 12X 5G carries a dual rear camera system which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera, placed within a centred hole-punch slot at the top of the display, houses an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Realme 12X 5G is equipped with a Dynamic Button, which has also recently been seen in the Realme 12 5G model. This feature can be used as a shortcut button for toggling different funtions like Airplane and DND, as well as operating the camera shutter, flashlight, and more. The handset also supports the Air Gestures feature, also spotted on the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, which offers users a touchless experience. It also has a Mini Capsule 2.0 feature that shows users' calls, charging and other important alerts via an animation around the hole-punch cutout on the display.

Realme has oacked a 5,000mAh battery in the Realme 12X 5G with support for 45W wired SuperVOOC charging. The phone carries dual stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It also supports dual 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C connectivity. The handset also comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It weighs 188g and measures 165.6mm x 76.1mm x 7.69mm in size.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Realme 12X 5G, Realme 12X 5G India launch, Realme 12X 5G Price in India, Realme 12X 5G specifications, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Comment
