Realme 12X 5G is all set to hit the Indian market on April 2. Just a week ahead of the formal debut, Realme has revealed the price range and hardware details of the new Realme 12 series smartphone. The Realme 12X 5G is confirmed to offer 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. It will feature a full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is also teased to run on MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. The Realme 12X was initially unveiled in the Chinese market on March 21.

Through a press release, the Chinese smartphone maker announced that the Realme 12X 5G will be priced under Rs. 12,000 in India. It will also support 45W SuperVOOC fast charging.The handset is confirmed to feature a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and 950 nits of peak brightness. It is teased to pack dual speakers and 7.69mm thickness. The phone is said to be the first 5G phone in the sub-Rs. 12,000 price segment to offer a 45W fast charging feature and dual speakers.

Like the Chinese variant, the Indian variant of the Realme 12X 5G is also confirmed to run on a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G chipset with VC cooling. It will have a dual rear camera system headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an IP54-certified build. The handset will offer an Air Gesture feature that will let users to navigate through phone without physical contact.

Realme has already announced that the Realme 12X 5G will launch in India on April 2 at 12pm IST. It is confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart and the Realme India website. A dedicated microsite on the e-commerce website and the company's India website are teasing the specifications of the Realme 12X 5G ahead of launch.

The Realme 12X was unveiled in China earlier this month with a price tag of CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Realme introduced the Realme 12+ 5G and the Realme 12 5G in India earlier this month with a price tag of Rs. 20,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. The former runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, while the vanilla Realme 12 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC under the hood.

