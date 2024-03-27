Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 12X 5G to Be Priced Under Rs. 12,000 in India, Teased to Offer 45W SuperVOOC Charging

Realme 12X 5G to Be Priced Under Rs. 12,000 in India, Teased to Offer 45W SuperVOOC Charging

Realme 12X 5G will feature a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 March 2024 18:08 IST
Realme 12X 5G to Be Priced Under Rs. 12,000 in India, Teased to Offer 45W SuperVOOC Charging

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 12X 5G will offer an Air Gesture feature

Highlights
  • Realme 12X was released in China earlier this month
  • It will have 7.87mm thickness
  • Realme 12X will be available for sale via Flipkart
Advertisement

Realme 12X 5G is all set to hit the Indian market on April 2. Just a week ahead of the formal debut, Realme has revealed the price range and hardware details of the new Realme 12 series smartphone. The Realme 12X 5G is confirmed to offer 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. It will feature a full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is also teased to run on MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. The Realme 12X was initially unveiled in the Chinese market on March 21.

Through a press release, the Chinese smartphone maker announced that the Realme 12X 5G will be priced under Rs. 12,000 in India. It will also support 45W SuperVOOC fast charging.The handset is confirmed to feature a 6.72-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate and 950 nits of peak brightness. It is teased to pack dual speakers and 7.69mm thickness. The phone is said to be the first 5G phone in the sub-Rs. 12,000 price segment to offer a 45W fast charging feature and dual speakers.

Like the Chinese variant, the Indian variant of the Realme 12X 5G is also confirmed to run on a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G chipset with VC cooling. It will have a dual rear camera system headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an IP54-certified build. The handset will offer an Air Gesture feature that will let users to navigate through phone without physical contact.

Realme has already announced that the Realme 12X 5G will launch in India on April 2 at 12pm IST. It is confirmed to go on sale via Flipkart and the Realme India website. A dedicated microsite on the e-commerce website and the company's India website are teasing the specifications of the Realme 12X 5G ahead of launch.

The Realme 12X was unveiled in China earlier this month with a price tag of CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Realme introduced the Realme 12+ 5G and the Realme 12 5G in India earlier this month with a price tag of Rs. 20,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. The former runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, while the vanilla Realme 12 5G has a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC under the hood.

Is the Realme Pad X the budget ‘iPad' you're looking for? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme 12X 5G, Realme 12X 5G Price in India, Realme 12X 5G Specifications, Realme, Realme 12 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Elon Musk Says Grok AI Will Be Available to All Premium Subscribers on X ‘Later This Week’
Binance Banned in Philippines, Firm’s Controversy in Nigeria Add to its Troubles

Related Stories

Realme 12X 5G to Be Priced Under Rs. 12,000 in India, Teased to Offer 45W SuperVOOC Charging
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung to Seed One UI 6.1 With Galaxy AI for Older Phones on March 28
  2. Vivo X Fold 3 Pro, Vivo X Fold 3 Debut With Slim Design, Snapdragon SoCs
  3. iPhone 16 Pro May Debut in These Colourways: See Capture Button Location
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Leaked Prototypes Hint at These Four Design Options
  5. HMD Global Said to Be Working on These Nine New Devices
  6. Realme 12X 5G Price Range, Specifications Revealed Ahead of April 2 Launch
  7. WhatsApp Said to Be Testing International Payments via UPI for Indian Users
#Latest Stories
  1. Cyberpunk 2077 to Be Available for Free as Part of Limited Trial on Current-Gen Consoles This Weekend
  2. Fireworks.ai, the Generative AI Firm That Fine-Tunes and Customises Open-Source LLMs For Business Needs
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip Could Offer 25W Charging Just Like Their Predecessors
  4. Microsoft Wants OEMs Making AI PCs to Include a Dedicated Copilot Key in the Keyboard: Report
  5. Realme 12X 5G to Be Priced Under Rs. 12,000 in India, Teased to Offer 45W SuperVOOC Charging
  6. Binance Banned in Philippines, Firm’s Controversy in Nigeria Add to its Troubles
  7. Elon Musk Says Grok AI Will Be Available to All Premium Subscribers on X ‘Later This Week’
  8. Google Reportedly Begins Rolling Out Gemini AI Integration in Google Messages Beta on Some Devices
  9. Samsung Galaxy S25 Prototype Images Leak, Hinting at Four Possible Design Options
  10. Vivo Pad 3 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC, Vivo TWS 4 Series Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »