Realme partially unveiled its Realme 14 Pro 5G series on Thursday showcasing its colour-changing back panel. The company confirmed that the new smartphones will offer a temperature-sensitive colour-changing rear cover. The lineup comprising Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+ will be available for purchase starting January. The Realme 14 Pro+ 5G is confirmed to come with a triple rear camera unit. They will ship with IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications.

During a media event in Copenhagen today, Realme showed off the design of the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G and Realme 14 Pro 5G. They come with a cold-sensitive colour-changing technology that changes the colour of the rear panel when the temperature drops below 16 degree Celsius. The handset was co-created with the Nordic industrial design studio Valeur Designers. They are said to be the world's first smartphones to introduce a cold-sensitive colour-changing design.

The company is offering a Pearl White variant of the Realme 14 Pro+ 5G series with a shell-like texture, matte finish, and slim sub-8mm quad-curved profile. The back cover of the smartphones shift colour from Pearl White to vibrant blue when they are exposed to 16 degrees Celcius or below. It reverses the colour as the temperature rises. The Pearl White pattern is said to have been achieved through a fusion fibre process involving over 30 steps of craftsmanship using bio-based materials.

Realme 14 Pro 5G Series Features

Further, Realme confirmed that the quad-curved screen of Realme 14 Pro+ 5G will have a 93.8 percent screen-to-body ratio with minimal bezels. It carries a triple-camera system, featuring a triple flash system called MagicGlow. They are confirmed to have IP66, IP68, and IP69 certifications for water and dust resistance. They have TÜV Rheinland certification for protection against accidental drops and splashes.

The Realme 14 Pro 5G series will be available for purchase in January next year. It is currently listed on Realme's global website.