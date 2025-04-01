Technology News
Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G India Launch Date Set for April 9; Specifications, Price Range Teased

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G is confirmed to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 April 2025 19:20 IST
Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G India Launch Date Set for April 9; Specifications, Price Range Teased

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 80x 5G has IP69 certified build for water and dust resistance

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 80x 5G is teased to have 120Hz refresh rate display
  • They will carry a 6,000mAh battery unit
  • Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G is confirmed to be priced under Rs. 20,000
Realme has announced the launch date of the Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 80x 5G smartphones in India. Both handsets will run on MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and will go on sale via Amazon. The brand has teased their price ranges as well. The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 80x 5G will be the successors to last year's Narzo 70 Pro and Narzo 70x, respectively. Both models are confirmed to ship with a 6,000mAh battery with up to 80W charging support.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G Price Range Revealed

The launch of Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 80x 5G will take place on April 9 at 12pm IST. Amazon and Realme India have made dedicated landing pages on their websites to tease the arrival of new phones. The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G is confirmed to be priced under Rs. 20,000, whereas the Narzo 80x will debut in the under Rs. 13,000 price segment.

Realme will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor on the Narzo 80x 5G, the Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G is already confirmed to ship with the new MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC. They will carry a 6,000mAh battery units. The Pro model will support 80W charging, while the Narzo 80x 5G will offer 45W fast charging. Both phones are claimed to deliver up to 16.1 hours of Instagram scrolling time on a single charge.

The curved display of Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G is touted to offer 4,500nits peak brightness, 2,500Hz instant touch sampling rate, 120Hz refresh rate and 90fps for BGMI. It will come with a 6,050mm sq VC cooling system and a 7.5mm thick profile. It will weigh 179 grams.

The Realme Narzo 80x 5G is teased to have 120Hz refresh rate display. It will feature a military-grade shockproof build and an IP69 certification for water and dust resistance.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G India Launch Date Set for April 9; Specifications, Price Range Teased
