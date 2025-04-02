Realme GT 7 will be unveiled in China later this month, the company has confirmed. Although the company has yet to reveal the exact launch date of the handset, it has confirmed its processor details. The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC. Meanwhile, the battery and charging details of the smartphone had leaked recently. It is also tipped to be slimmer and lighter than the preceding Realme GT 6, which was unveiled in the country with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in July 2024.

Realme GT 7 April Launch Confirmed

The Realme GT 7 will launch in China in April, according to a Weibo post by the company. The exact launch date has yet to be announced. The same post reveals that the upcoming handset will be powered by a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC. An official microsite for the handset is currently live.

Realme Vice President Xu Qi Chase claimed in another Weibo post that the Realme GT 7 will be equipped with the GT Performance Engine 2.0, which is said to improve the performance of the 3nm chipset. It will support several AI-backed features as well. The official added that the handset will offer "unprecedented cooling solutions, industry-leading endurance combinations," as well as high frame rate stabilisation.

An earlier leak suggested that the Realme GT 7 will likely get a 7,000mAh or higher capacity battery. It is expected to support 100W wired fast charging. The handset is tipped to sport a flat display and be lighter and slimmer than the Realme GT 6, which weighs 206g and measures 8.43mm in thickness.

The Realme GT 6 launched at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the 12GB + 256GB option. It comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a 6.78-inch 2K micro-curved display, and a 5,800mAh battery with 120W charging support.

Notably, the Realme GT 7 Pro was launched in China in November 2024 with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 6,500mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit including a periscope telephoto shooter, and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It was priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,800) for the 12GB + 256GB version.

