Technology News
English Edition

Realme GT 7 Confirmed to Launch in April; to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC

Realme GT 7 is tipped to carry a battery larger than 7,000mAh.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 2 April 2025 15:47 IST
Realme GT 7 Confirmed to Launch in April; to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 6 (pictured) launched in China with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme GT 7 is expected to support 100W wired fast charging
  • The handset will likely be slimmer and lighter than the preceding model
  • The Realme GT 7 is expected to sport a flat screen
Advertisement

Realme GT 7 will be unveiled in China later this month, the company has confirmed. Although the company has yet to reveal the exact launch date of the handset, it has confirmed its processor details. The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC. Meanwhile, the battery and charging details of the smartphone had leaked recently. It is also tipped to be slimmer and lighter than the preceding Realme GT 6, which was unveiled in the country with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in July 2024.

Realme GT 7 April Launch Confirmed

The Realme GT 7 will launch in China in April, according to a Weibo post by the company. The exact launch date has yet to be announced. The same post reveals that the upcoming handset will be powered by a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC. An official microsite for the handset is currently live.

Realme Vice President Xu Qi Chase claimed in another Weibo post that the Realme GT 7 will be equipped with the GT Performance Engine 2.0, which is said to improve the performance of the 3nm chipset. It will support several AI-backed features as well. The official added that the handset will offer "unprecedented cooling solutions, industry-leading endurance combinations," as well as high frame rate stabilisation.

An earlier leak suggested that the Realme GT 7 will likely get a 7,000mAh or higher capacity battery. It is expected to support 100W wired fast charging. The handset is tipped to sport a flat display and be lighter and slimmer than the Realme GT 6, which weighs 206g and measures 8.43mm in thickness.

The Realme GT 6 launched at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the 12GB + 256GB option. It comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a 6.78-inch 2K micro-curved display, and a 5,800mAh battery with 120W charging support.

Notably, the Realme GT 7 Pro was launched in China in November 2024 with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 6,500mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging support, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit including a periscope telephoto shooter, and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It was priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,800) for the 12GB + 256GB version.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme GT 7 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium IP69-rated design
  • Top-notch performance
  • Great for gaming
  • Excellent battery life (China model)
  • 120W fast charging
  • Smooth software
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed Realme GT 7 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5800mAh
OS Android 15
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7 Launch, Realme GT 7 Features, Realme GT 7 series, Realme GT 7 Pro, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct Presentation Today: How to Watch, What to Expect
Samsung Reportedly Plans to Upgrade Battery Technology on Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Ring

Related Stories

Realme GT 7 Confirmed to Launch in April; to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Launched in India
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Pro Alleged Live Renders Leaked Online
  3. Vivo X200s, X200 Ultra, Pad 5 Pro, Pad SE, Watch 5 April Launch Teased
  4. macOS Sequoia 15.4 Update Fixes Several Flaws, Adds Redesigned Mail App
  5. iQOO Z10X India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  6. Vivo V50e India Launch Date, Camera Details Revealed
  7. These iPhone Models May Not Receive iOS 19 Update
  8. Google Pixel 9a Will Get a New Battery Health Management Feature
  9. Nintendo Switch 2 Direct Presentation Today: How to Watch, What to Expect
#Latest Stories
  1. Battleground Reality Show OTT Release: Where to Watch it Online?
  2. Samsung Tri-Fold Phone to Reportedly See a Limited Launch; May Only Be Available in Two Countries
  3. Lava Bold 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Unveiled in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Amazon Prime Video Launches Apple TV+ as an Add-on Subscription in India and Other Countries
  5. OpenAI Is Planning to Release an Open-Source Reasoning-Focused AI Model
  6. USDC-Issuer Circle Plans IPO, Files Paperwork with US SEC: All Details  
  7. Realme GT 7 Confirmed to Launch in April; to Get MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ SoC
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Series Reportedly Receives SafetyKorea Battery Certification
  9. Samsung Reportedly Plans to Upgrade Battery Technology on Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Ring
  10. Qualcomm Announces Aquisition of VinAI’s Generative AI Division MovianAI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »