Realme 14T may be in development, according to a report. The phone is rumoured to become a part of the Realme 14 Pro series in India, which already comprises two models — the Pro model and a Pro+ variant. The report also details the colourways and memory configurations of the purported handset and claims the phone may be offered with up to 12GB of RAM in the country. Additionally, the smartphone has also been spotted on a certification website, with the listing corroborating the device's existence.

Realme 14T Colourways, Storage Configurations

Citing industry sources, 91Mobiles reports that the Realme 14T will be launched in India bearing the model number RMX5078. The phone is said to be sold in Lightning Purple, Mountains Green, and Obsidian Black colourways. The company may introduce three variants of the device: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB.

The report speculates that it will be a brand-new model in the Realme 14 series, though details about its position in the lineup or its pricing remain unknown.

Further, the purported Realme 14T was also reportedly spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification website. One of the handsets discovered on this portal bears another model number, RMX5079. It is reported to be another variant of the same phone and suggests it could be launched in the regions covered under the EEC sooner than later.

Other Launches

Recently, another smartphone, dubbed the Realme 14x 4G, was spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website with the model number RMX5020 and several of its key specifications listed. It is speculated to be a 4G-only counterpart of the Realme 14x 5G. The phone is said to support a total of 14 4G bands, out of which nine may be reserved for usage. The phone could also get dual-band WiFi and NFC capabilities.

The listing suggests that it could be equipped with a 6.67-inch screen and run on Realme UI 6.0 out of the box. Live images of the handset hint towards design similarities with its 5G equivalent.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.