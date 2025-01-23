Technology News
Realme 14T Colourways and Storage Variants Leak Ahead of Launch in India: Report

The phone may be available in three colourways --- Lightning Purple, Mountains Green, and Obsidian Black.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 23 January 2025 18:11 IST
Realme 14T Colourways and Storage Variants Leak Ahead of Launch in India: Report

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 14T is expected to join the recently launches Realme 14 Pro models

  • Realme 14T is reported to launch in India soon
  • The phone may be available with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB storage
  • It was also spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission website
Realme 14T may be in development, according to a report. The phone is rumoured to become a part of the Realme 14 Pro series in India, which already comprises two models — the Pro model and a Pro+ variant. The report also details the colourways and memory configurations of the purported handset and claims the phone may be offered with up to 12GB of RAM in the country. Additionally, the smartphone has also been spotted on a certification website, with the listing corroborating the device's existence.

Realme 14T Colourways, Storage Configurations

Citing industry sources, 91Mobiles reports that the Realme 14T will be launched in India bearing the model number RMX5078. The phone is said to be sold in Lightning Purple, Mountains Green, and Obsidian Black colourways. The company may introduce three variants of the device: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB.

The report speculates that it will be a brand-new model in the Realme 14 series, though details about its position in the lineup or its pricing remain unknown.

Further, the purported Realme 14T was also reportedly spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification website. One of the handsets discovered on this portal bears another model number, RMX5079. It is reported to be another variant of the same phone and suggests it could be launched in the regions covered under the EEC sooner than later.

Other Launches

Recently, another smartphone, dubbed the Realme 14x 4G, was spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website with the model number RMX5020 and several of its key specifications listed. It is speculated to be a 4G-only counterpart of the Realme 14x 5G. The phone is said to support a total of 14 4G bands, out of which nine may be reserved for usage. The phone could also get dual-band WiFi and NFC capabilities.

The listing suggests that it could be equipped with a 6.67-inch screen and run on Realme UI 6.0 out of the box. Live images of the handset hint towards design similarities with its 5G equivalent.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 14 Pro+ 5G

Realme 14 Pro+ 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
Realme 14 Pro 5G

Realme 14 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.77-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Realme 14T Colourways and Storage Variants Leak Ahead of Launch in India: Report
