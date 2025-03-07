Realme 14 5G may soon join the Realme 14 Pro 5G and Realme 14 Pro+ 5G handsets, which were recently went global at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. A new report has shared some key expected features of the purported smartphone. The colour options as well as the RAM and storage configurations of the vanilla Realme 14 5G have been tipped. Notably, the Realme 14 Pro series was introduced in India in January. The Realme 14x 5G and the Realme 14 Pro Lite 5G variants are also available in the country.

Realme 14 5G Global Launch, RAM, Storage, Colour Options

The Realme 14 5G is expected to be introduced in global markets soon, according to a MySmartPrice report. The report did not specify the exact launch date or timeline of the purported handset. It is expected to be available in 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations, the report added. The phone is tipped to be offered in Pink, Silver, and Titanium colourways.

A Realme handset with the model number RMX5070, expected to be the Realme 14 5G, was reportedly spotted on UAE's TDRA certification website. An older report suggested that the rumoured Realme P3 5G model is associated with this model number.

The Realme RMX5070 smartphone was recently spotted on Geekbench. It appears to have a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM. It is expected to ship with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.

Notably, the Realme Neo 7x with the model number RMX5071 and a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, was recently unveiled in China. Both Realme 14 5G and the Realme P3 5G are therefore expected to launch in select markets with the same processor.

The Realme RMX5070 phone was also previously spotted on the Eurofins Certification website. This listing suggested that the phone will pack a 5,860mAh-rated battery and support 45W wired fast charging.

