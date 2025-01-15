Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Launch Timeline Delayed Until May, Tipster Claims

It’s unclear whether the new slimmer Galaxy S25 will be launched alongside the usual suspects

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 15 January 2025 12:41 IST
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Launch Timeline Delayed Until May, Tipster Claims

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series is said to offer hardware upgrades over the S24 series (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is said to be less than 7mm in thickness
  • The phone was spotted on Geekbench with a unique model number
  • The Galaxy S25 Slim is said to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
We have only heard about the purported Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim from tipsters so far, and unlike other models in this year's anticipated Galaxy S25 lineup, we have yet to get our first glimpse of the new 'Slim' model via leaked images. A Chinese user on Weibo has now claimed that Samsung will launch the Galaxy S25 Slim at a later date, instead of its next Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22. An earlier report suggested that the phone would be thinner than 6mm, but that's all that we know about it in terms of design. Newer reports even gave out the hardware specifications of the device, revealing that it will feature the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. More recently, Samsung too hinted at a fourth handset in its Galaxy lineup, in a recent teaser.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Revised Launch Timeline (Leaked)

Weibo user Setsuna Digital (translated from Chinese) claims that the rumoured Galaxy S25 Slim model will be available in May. It's unclear whether the tipster attempts to describe just the launch date, the sale date, or even the phone's release date in China. This claim aligns with an older report that suggested the phone would not be launched alongside the usual S25 models at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.

The news is a bit confusing given that Samsung recently hinted at a fourth model in its Unpacked event teaser. It looks like enthusiasts will have to wait till the launch date to know whether the Galaxy S25 Slim will be released with the rest of the models, or separately at a later date.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Specifications (Leaked)

The slimmest model in the Galaxy S25 series, since its first appearance in the rumour mill, is said to compete with an upcoming Apple iPhone model — the purported iPhone 17 Air, also known as the iPhone 17 Slim. However, the rumoured dimensions, as per an analyst, could be a lot slimmer at around 5.5mm.

An older report indicates that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim (model no. SM-S937x/DS) will have a 6.66-inch display, which should be similar to the Galaxy S25+ model.

A reason why Samsung's slim offering is thicker is probably down to the number of cameras. The aforementioned report hints that the Galaxy S25 Slim will have a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel 3.5X telephoto camera. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to offer just one rear-facing camera.

Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor is said to power this slimmer Galaxy S25. It is also tipped to pack a battery with a capacity ranging between 4,700mAh and 5,000mAh.

 

Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim Launch Timeline Delayed Until May, Tipster Claims
