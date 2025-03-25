Technology News
Realme 14T Design Renders Leaked; Key Features Surface Online Via Retail Listing

The Realme 14T is expected to get a 50-megapixel main rear camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 March 2025 11:35 IST
Realme 14T Design Renders Leaked; Key Features Surface Online Via Retail Listing

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Realme 14T could come in Lightning Purple, Mountains Green, and Obsidian Black shades

Highlights
  • Realme 14T could get a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
  • The handset is expected to ship with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0
  • The Realme 14T may support 100W SuperVOOC charging
Realme 14T had previously surfaced on certification websites, while leaks have suggested its expected color options, RAM, and storage variants. Now, the purported handset has appeared in online retail listings, offering a glimpse of its design and key specifications. Additionally, a tipster has shared potential features of the device, some of which differ from the details in the retail listing. The Realme 14T, alongside the rumoured standard Realme 14 5G, are expected to join the existing Realme 14 series soon.

Realme 14T Design (Expected)

A 91Mobiles report has shared design renders of the Realme 14T in black, green, and purple shades, which had allegedly appeared on a now-deleted retailer listing. The handset was previously tipped to be offered in Lightning Purple, Mountains Green, and Obsidian Black colour options.

realme 14t 91m dns Realme 14T

Realme 14T leaked design renders
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

 

The Realme 14T appears with a rectangular rear camera module on the top left corner of the rear panel. It is seen to hold two camera sensors alongside an LED flash unit. There seems to be an engraving of the word "50MP" suggesting that the smartphone will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor. 

Realme 14T appears to have a flat display with slim bezels and a centred hole-punch slot at the top to house the front camera. The volume rocker and power button are seen on the right edge. The bottom edge seems to have the USB Type-C port, speaker grille, mic and a SIM tray slot.

Realme 14T Features (Expected)

The Realme 14T has also been listed on AliExpress Russia. The listing has hinted at several key features of the handset. It is expected to sport a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display, a 50-megapixel main rear camera alongside a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone could be backed by a 5,080mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging support.

As per the listing, the dual SIM-supported Realme 14T is expected to meet IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. The handset, measuring 163.1 x 75.6 x 7.9mm and weighing 196g, will likely support 5G and NFC connectivity. For security, the phone could carry an in-display fingerprint sensor. It could come in RAM and storage configurations of 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB. The handset is expected to ship with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0.

The aforementioned 91Mobiles report notes that tipster Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) suggested some specifications of the purported smartphone in a now-deleted X post. These details vary slightly from the online listing. The tipster reportedly claimed that the Realme 14T could pack a 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. In the camera department, it might get a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50D primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel secondary lens at the back and a 16-megapixel Sony IMX480 sensor at the front. He added that the phone could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC.

Further reading: Realme 14T, Realme 14T Design, Realme 14T Features, Realme 14T Colour Options, Realme 14 Series, Realme 14, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
