Realme has become the latest brand to increase the prices of several smartphones in India. This move builds upon similar price hikes rolled out by OnePlus, Oppo, and Vivo in recent days. According to a tipster, the price revision models from the company's Realme 16 series and C-series lineup. It includes models like the Realme 16 Pro+, Realme 16 Pro, Realme 16T, Realme C83 5G, and Realme C100x 4G, which have seen varied increases in prices depending on the configuration.

Realme Smartphones Price Hike

In a post on X, tipster Sanju Chaudhary shared what appears to be official communication sent by Realme to its retail partners. The document allegedly mentions that the company is implementing price adjustments due to an "unavoidable increase in memory, chipset, and overall smartphone ecosystem costs".

According to the communication, the revised prices come into effect beginning today (August 18). The highest increase is applicable to the Realme 16 Pro+ and Realme 16 Pro, with select variants becoming Rs. 4,000 more expensive than their previous maximum best prices (MBP).

The Realme 16 Pro+, powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, has received a price hike of up to Rs. 4,000. Its 8GB + 128GB variant is said to have gone up from Rs. 49,999 to Rs. 53,999, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations are now priced at Rs. 55,999 and Rs. 58,999, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Realme 16 Pro has also seen increases of between Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 4,000. Its base 8GB + 128GB option is now listed at Rs. 44,999, compared with Rs. 40,999 previously. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations have been hiked from Rs. 43,999 and Rs. 46,999 to Rs. 46,999 and Rs. 49,999, respectively.

The communication also suggests price hikes for Realme 16 5G and Realme 16T, which are said to have become expensive by Rs. 1,000 across all configurations.

Realme's affordable C-series lineup does not seem to be spared from the price hikes. As per the tipster, the Realme C83 5G has received increases ranging between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 2,000, depending on the configuration, while the Realme C100x 4G's 4GB + 64GB variant has become Rs. 2,000 more expensive.

Here's the list of all the Realme smartphones that have received a price hike in India.

Model (RAM + Storage) Old Price Updated Price Increase Realme 16 Pro+ 5G (8GB + 128GB) Rs. 49,999 Rs. 53,999 Rs. 4,000 Realme 16 Pro+ 5G (8GB + 256GB) Rs. 52,999 Rs. 55,999 Rs. 3,000 Realme 16 Pro+ 5G (12GB + 256GB) Rs. 55,999 Rs. 58,999 Rs. 3,000 Realme 16 Pro 5G (8GB + 128GB) Rs. 40,999 Rs. 44,999 Rs. 4,000 Realme 16 Pro 5G (8GB + 256GB) Rs. 43,999 Rs. 46,999 Rs. 3,000 Realme 16 Pro 5G (12GB + 256GB) Rs. 46,999 Rs. 49,999 Rs. 3,000 Realme 16 5G (8GB + 128GB) Rs. 35,999 Rs. 36,999 Rs. 1,000 Realme 16 5G (8GB + 256GB) Rs. 38,999 Rs. 39,999 Rs. 1,000 Realme 16 5G (12GB + 256GB) Rs. 41,999 Rs. 42,999 Rs. 1,000 Realme 16T 5G (6GB + 128GB) Rs. 31,999 Rs. 32,999 Rs. 1,000 Realme 16T 5G (8GB + 128GB) Rs. 34,999 Rs. 35,999 Rs. 1,000 Realme 16T 5G (8GB + 256GB) Rs. 35,999 Rs. 36,999 Rs. 1,000 Realme C83 5G (4GB + 64GB) Rs. 17,499 Rs. 18,499 Rs. 1,000 Realme C83 5G (4GB + 128GB) Rs. 19,499 Rs. 21,499 Rs. 2,000 Realme C83 5G (6GB + 128GB) Rs. 22,499 Rs. 24,499 Rs. 2,000 Realme C100x 4G (4GB + 64GB) Rs. 14,999 Rs. 16,999 Rs. 2,000

While the company has yet to comment publicly on the revisions, the updated prices are now reflected on the Realme India website. We have reached out to Realme for a comment on the price revisions and will update this story when we hear back.