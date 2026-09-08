Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition was announced on Tuesday as a special edition of the company's mid-range smartphone. The new handset has been developed in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery and the Harry Potter franchise. As such, it brings themed design elements and software customisations while retaining the specifications of the standard Realme 16 Pro 5G. The phone features a 6.78-inch 144Hz AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max chipset. It gets a 200-megapixel primary camera and a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition

Realme's latest Harry Potter edition is positioned as a collector-focused variant, with the collaboration bringing a Hogwarts-inspired treatment to the phone. The company, however, has yet to announce pricing and availability in India for the special edition model. There is a microsite on Flipkart, which suggests it will be available for purchase through the e-commerce platform, alongside the Realme India website.

Compared to the standard variant, the biggest change on the Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition is its design. Realme has given the smartphone a Harry Potter-inspired treatment with a Hogwarts crest and franchise-themed detailing. The company says it is also using Harry Potter-themed elements across the software experience.

The Harry Potter Edition marks Realme's second collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery, following the Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition launched in India in October 2025. That handset featured Game of Thrones-inspired styling, including a 3D Dragon Claw camera design, House Targaryen's sigil, and custom Ice and Dragonfire UI themes.

Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition Features, Specifications

The Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition retains the standard model's 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1,272x2,772-pixel resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel offers up to 1,400 nits of brightness, a 450ppi pixel density, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It also supports up to 240Hz touch sampling.

Under the hood, the phone continues to use the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max chipset, paired with an Arm Mali-G615 GPU. The standard model is offered with 8GB and 12GB RAM options and up to 256GB of storage. The phone runs Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16.

The camera hardware also remains unchanged from the regular Realme 16 Pro. The phone has a 200-megapixel primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture. A 50-megapixel front camera handles selfies and video calls.

The Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition is powered by a 7,000mAh Titan battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.