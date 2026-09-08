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  • Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition Announced With Hogwarts Themed Design, Custom UI Elements

Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition Announced With Hogwarts-Themed Design, Custom UI Elements

Realme's latest Harry Potter edition is positioned as a collector-focused variant, bringing a Hogwarts-inspired treatment to the phone.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 September 2026 13:17 IST
Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition Announced With Hogwarts-Themed Design, Custom UI Elements

Photo Credit: Realme

The handset Harry Potter-inspired treatment with a Hogwarts crest

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Highlights
  • The handset features a new Hogwarts-inspired design with a custom UI
  • Realme says it was developed in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery
  • Features and specifications are identical to the standard model
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Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition was announced on Tuesday as a special edition of the company's mid-range smartphone. The new handset has been developed in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery and the Harry Potter franchise. As such, it brings themed design elements and software customisations while retaining the specifications of the standard Realme 16 Pro 5G. The phone features a 6.78-inch 144Hz AMOLED display and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max chipset. It gets a 200-megapixel primary camera and a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition

Realme's latest Harry Potter edition is positioned as a collector-focused variant, with the collaboration bringing a Hogwarts-inspired treatment to the phone. The company, however, has yet to announce pricing and availability in India for the special edition model. There is a microsite on Flipkart, which suggests it will be available for purchase through the e-commerce platform, alongside the Realme India website.

Compared to the standard variant, the biggest change on the Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition is its design. Realme has given the smartphone a Harry Potter-inspired treatment with a Hogwarts crest and franchise-themed detailing. The company says it is also using Harry Potter-themed elements across the software experience.

The Harry Potter Edition marks Realme's second collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery, following the Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones Limited Edition launched in India in October 2025. That handset featured Game of Thrones-inspired styling, including a 3D Dragon Claw camera design, House Targaryen's sigil, and custom Ice and Dragonfire UI themes.

Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition Features, Specifications

The Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition retains the standard model's 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1,272x2,772-pixel resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel offers up to 1,400 nits of brightness, a 450ppi pixel density, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. It also supports up to 240Hz touch sampling.

Under the hood, the phone continues to use the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max chipset, paired with an Arm Mali-G615 GPU. The standard model is offered with 8GB and 12GB RAM options and up to 256GB of storage. The phone runs Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16.

The camera hardware also remains unchanged from the regular Realme 16 Pro. The phone has a 200-megapixel primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture. A 50-megapixel front camera handles selfies and video calls.

The Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition is powered by a 7,000mAh Titan battery with support for 80W wired fast charging.

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Incredible design elements inspired by HBO's iconic series, Game of Thrones (limited to GOT edition)
  • Solid build quality
  • Excellent battery life
  • Decent primary camera
  • Solid everyday performance
  • Bad
  • No telephoto sensor at this price
  • Bloatware is still part of the premium package
  • No wireless charging
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1280x2800 pixels
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Further reading: Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition, Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition Price, Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition Specifications, Realme
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition Announced With Hogwarts-Themed Design, Custom UI Elements
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