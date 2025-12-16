Technology News
Honor Power 2 Chipset, Display Specifications Tipped; Could Launch With 10,080mAh Battery

Honor Power 2 is said to be available for purchase in three colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 December 2025 16:05 IST
Honor Power 2 Chipset, Display Specifications Tipped; Could Launch With 10,080mAh Battery

Honor Power 2 is the purported successor of the Honor Power (pictured)

Highlights
  • Honor Power 2 might sport a 6.79-inch LTPS display
  • Honor Power 2 is said to be a mid-range offering
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
The Honor Power was launched in China earlier this year, and the Chinese smartphone maker could be preparing to launch the successor to the handset, as its key specifications and launch timeline have now surfaced online. According to a report, the Honor Power 2 will be launched by the tech firm in China in January next year. The handset is tipped to boast a 10,080mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. Unlike its predecessor, which ships with a Snapdragon chip, the Honor Power 2 is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC.

Honor Power 2 Specifications, Features (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has leaked the key specifications, including the chipset, display, colourways, and battery, of a smartphone codenamed “Saber”, which could launch soon. As per a Gizmochina report, the said details belong to the Honor Power 2, the supposed successor of the Honor Power, which debuted in China in April.

The Honor Power 2 is said to be equipped with a 6.79-inch LTPS flat display, which could offer 1.5K (1,200x2,640 pixels) resolution. The phone could be powered by a yet-to-be-announced MediaTek Dimensity 8500 chipset. The rumoured Honor Power 2 will pack a 10,080mAh battery, while featuring 80W wired fast charging support, the tipster added. For photos and videos, it might carry a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back and a 16-megapixel camera on the front.

The purported Honor Power 2 could be available for purchase in Snow White, Midnight Black, and Sunrise Orange (translated from Chinese) colourways. While the tech firm has yet to confirm the launch of the phone, it is said to be a mid-range offering. Additionally, it will reportedly be launched in China in January 2026. However, the above-mentioned details should be taken with a pinch of salt.

If these specifications are true, the Honor Power 2 will offer significant upgrades in various departments, specifically in terms of battery capacity. To recap, the Honor Power features an 8,000mAh battery with support for 66W wired fast charging. It is powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip, paired with an Adreno 720 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of built-in storage.

Comments

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
