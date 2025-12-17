Technology News
English Edition
  Samsung Expands Its Micro RGB TV Lineup, Brings New Display Sizes Ahead of CES 2026

Samsung Expands Its Micro RGB TV Lineup, Brings New Display Sizes Ahead of CES 2026

Samsung’s Micro RGB TV will be available in 55, 65, 75, 85, 100, and 115-inch models.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 17 December 2025 13:20 IST
Samsung Expands Its Micro RGB TV Lineup, Brings New Display Sizes Ahead of CES 2026

Photo Credit: Samsung

In August, Samsung launched its first Micro RGB TV in South Korea and the US

Highlights
  • These expensive smart TVs will become available to buy in 2026
  • Samsung will be showcasing these new models at CES 2026
  • Micro RGB technology uses sub-100 micron red, green and blue LEDs
Advertisement

Samsung, on Wednesday, announced an expansion to its Micro RGB TVs with more display sizes. With this announcement, the South Korean tech giant's latest premium display technology will be available to a wider set of screen sizes in 2026. The new lineup will include models from 55 to 115 inches, extending beyond the flagship 115-inch model introduced in August. Notably, the Micro RGB TVs are currently available in only select markets, and the new display sizes are likely to follow the same pattern. Samsung will offer the first look into the 2026 lineup at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026.

Samsung to Introduce Micro RGB TV Lineup In More Sizes

In a newsroom post, the tech giant announced that its most premium Micro RGB TV lineup will now cater to both larger spaces and more typical living-room setups with a wider variety of display sizes. The 2026 lineup's range will include 55, 65, 75, 85, 100, and 115-inch models, offering users more flexibility when picking a model to fit their home.

Notably, Micro RGB refers to a display architecture where individual red, green and blue LEDs that measure less than 100 micrometres each emit light independently. This differs from traditional LED-backlit TVs that rely on white or blue LEDs with colour filters. The independent RGB LEDs enable more precise light control and higher colour accuracy compared with conventional mini-LED displays.

Beyond the technicality, Samsung claims that the end user will see more vibrant hues and details while watching movies, shows, or live sports on these TVs. The company also claims that these colours better reflect the original recorded quality of content with less banding and washed-out effects that can appear on standard panels. It is also said to help improve contrast, allowing bright highlights to stand out against deep shades without losing detail.

Samsung is pairing the Micro RGB panel with its Micro RGB AI Engine Pro, a next-generation image processing chipset designed to improve clarity on a frame-by-frame basis. This engine works with features like 4K AI Upscaling Pro, which sharpens lower-resolution content, and AI Motion Enhancer Pro, which smooths fast-moving sequences such as sports or action scenes in real time.

Another display improvement is the Micro RGB Precision Colour 100 system. Certified by VDE in some models, this system helps achieve a wide colour gamut (coverage of BT.2020), translating to more nuanced and accurate colours than many conventional TVs. For everyday users, this can mean seeing subtler shifts in natural hues in landscapes, more faithful skin tones in portraits and deeper saturation in cinematic content.

Samsung plans to showcase the full 2026 Micro RGB lineup at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, scheduled from January 6 to 9, 2026, where more details on pricing and regional availability are expected to be announced.

Comments

Further reading: Samsung Micro RGB TV, Samsung, CES 2026, Smart TV
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
Samsung Expands Its Micro RGB TV Lineup, Brings New Display Sizes Ahead of CES 2026
