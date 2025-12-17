Honor Win series will be unveiled in China next week. The smartphone maker confirmed the upcoming arrival of the new smartphones via a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform. Honor has also opened pre-reservations for the lineup, which comprises the Honor Win and Honor Win RT. The listing confirms the colour options, RAM and storage configurations of the upcoming Honor Win series. Both models are shown in three colourways with up to 16GB os RAM and up to 1TB of built-in storage.

Both the Honor Win and Honor Win RT are slated to launch in China on December 26. The launch event will begin at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST). The company has started accepting pre-reservations for the upcoming phone through its official website in China. The listing shows Black, Blue and White colour options for the Honor Win and Honor Win RT.

The listing shows the Honor Win with 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB RAM and storage options. The Honor Win RT, on the other hand, is listed in 12GB+256GB, 16GB+256GB, 16GB + 512GB, 16GB+1TB RAM and storage configurations.

The Weibo teasers confirm that Honor Win series will be gaming-oriented smartphones with a curved design and matte sweat-resistant finish. They will have 'precision-engineered' mid-frame armour to resist fingerprints during intense gaming sessions. The images suggest an active rear cooling fan and Win-branding on the rear. The Honor Win RT has a dual rear camera unit, while the standard Win model has a triple-camera setup.

The Honor Win is rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, and the Win RT may run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The Honor Win is tipped to boast a 6.83-inch flat display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Both models are said to feature 8,000mAh batteries with support for 100W fast charging. The new lineup is likely to offer upgrades over the Honor GT series.

