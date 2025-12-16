Realme 16 Pro series is confirmed to launch in India soon, and the company has now revealed the design and colourways of the upcoming smartphone lineup in India, for which it is collaborating with designer Naoto Fukasawa. It has been three years since the company and the designer last worked together. The tech firm announced on Tuesday that the Realme 16 Pro series will launch in the country in four colourways, two of which will be India-exclusive shades. The Realme 16 Pro 5G and Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will go on sale in India via Flipkart and the company website.

Realme 16 Pro Series Design, Colourways Revealed

The Chinese smartphone maker has announced a new design collaboration with the Japanese designer, Fukasawa, for the soon-to-be-launched Realme 16 Pro series which comprises Realme 16 Pro 5G and Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, which will feature a new 'Urban Wild' design. This isn't the first time that the designer and the tech firm have come together to work on a phone's design. In the past, Fukasawa worked with the firm to design the Realme X, Realme X2 Pro, Realme GT, and Realme GT 2 Pro as well.

On top of this, the Realme 16 Pro series is confirmed to be offered in India in Master Gold and Master Grey colourways. Meanwhile, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G and the Realme 16 Pro 5G will also be available in Camellia Pink and Orchid Purple India-exclusive colour options. More details, like the key specifications, pricing, and India launch date, are expected to be announced by the company in the coming weeks.

We already know that the upcoming Realme 16 Pro 5G and Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit, coupled with an LED flash, housed inside a square-shaped module. The Realme branding appears on the right side of the back panel. On the right side, the frame of the Realme 16 Pro series phones will feature a power button, along with the volume controls.

Recently, a dedicated microsite for the Realme 16 Pro series went live on the company website, revealing the specifications. Now, another microsite is live on Flipkart, confirming its availability in the country via the e-commerce platform.

The Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is confirmed to be powered by an unspecified Snapdragon SoC, which is claimed to offer better performance than Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip. Further, the phone will carry a triple rear camera unit, with up to 10x zoom capabilities. Both, Realme 16 Pro+ 5G and the Realme 16 Pro 5G will ship with AI Edit Genie 2.0, offering image editing tools, like AI StyleMe and AI LightMe.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.