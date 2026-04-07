Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme C100 5G Launched With 50 Megapixel Rear Camera and 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Realme C100 5G Launched With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera and 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Realme C100 5G is currently available for pre-order in Thailand via multiple e-commerce platforms.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 April 2026 17:13 IST
Realme C100 5G Launched With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera and 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C100 5G features a 5-megapixel selfie camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme C100 5G features a MediaTek chipset
  • Realme C100 5G is offered in two colour options
  • The new Realme phone is 8.88mm thick
Advertisement

Realme C100 5G has been launched in Thailand as the latest addition to the tech firm's C series. The smartphone maker silently unveiled the handset after it was found listed on multiple e-commerce sites. The phone is offered in two colour options and two storage configurations. The new Realme handset will go on sale in Thailand later this month via various e-commerce platforms. The Realme C100 5G is backed by a 7,000mAh battery. It supports 45W wired fast charging, too. An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 600 series chipset powers the latest Realme phone.

Realme C100 5G Price, Availability

The pricing of the Realme C100 5G starts at THB 6,999 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the base variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at THB 7,499 (about Rs. 21,000).

Realme's new handset is set to go on sale in Thailand on April 22 via various e-commerce platforms, including Lazada. The Realme C100 5G will be available for purchase in Blooming Purple and Sprouting Green (translated from Thai) colourways.

Realme C100 5G Specifications, Features

The Realme C100 5G is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0. The handset is equipped with a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1,570 pixels) LCD touchscreen, offering up to 144Hz of refresh rate, 180Hz touch response rate, NTSC 83 percent colour gamut, 16.7 million colours, 256 ppi pixel density, up to 900 nits peak brightness, and Panda-MN228 protection.

Powering the new Realme C100 5G is the octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2. The smartphone also features up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card. The company claims that the handset ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

For optics, the Realme C100 5G carries a single 50-megapixel (f/1.8) camera on the back with autofocus. It also sports a 5-megapixel (f/2.2) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The handset is capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/30 fps. The Realme phone also features 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity.

The Realme C100 5G is backed by a 7,000mAh battery. The handset features support for 45W wired fast charging. The new Realme C100 5G also ships with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock support for security. It measures 166.47x78.23x8.88mm and weighs about 224g.

Realme C100 5G

Realme C100 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C100 5G, Realme C100 5G Launch, Realme C100 5G Price, Realme C100 5G Specifications, Realme
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Fujifilm XT-30 III Mirrorless Digital Camera Launched in India With X-Trans CMOS 4 Sensor: Price, Features

Related Stories

Realme C100 5G Launched With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera and 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 6 Launched in India With 9,000mAh Battery at This Price
  2. Lenovo Launches New IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 and Yoga Series Laptops in India
  3. OnePlus Nord 6 India Launch Today: What We Know So Far
  4. Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ Review
  5. Fujifilm Launches XT-30 III Mirrorless Camera in India at This Price
  6. Vivo X300 FE Launch Timeline Leaked Alongside These Three Colourways
  7. Redmi Note 15 SE 5G With 5,800mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: See Offers
  8. Oppo A6k Goes Official With 7,000mAh Battery
  9. Infinix Note 60 Pro Will Launch in India With This Snapdragon Chip
  10. Vivo X500 Pro Max Camera Details Revealed in Early Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. Rubin Observatory Discovers Over 11,000 Asteroids Within Weeks of Imaging
  2. OnePlus Nord 6 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC, 9,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  3. Sony Reportedly Preparing 'The ColleXion' 1000X-Series Headphones; Price, Launch Date Leaked
  4. Vivo X500 Pro Max Tipped to Feature Next-Generation Sony Camera Sensor
  5. Argentine Banks Reportedly Begin Testing JPMorgan’s JPM Coin for Faster Settlements
  6. Solana Foundation Launches STRIDE Network to Strengthen DeFi Security
  7. Oppo A6k Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  8. Realme C100 5G Launched With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera and 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  9. Fujifilm XT-30 III Mirrorless Digital Camera Launched in India With X-Trans CMOS 4 Sensor: Price, Features
  10. Xiaomi’s Next Foldable Might Not Launch as Early as Expected, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »