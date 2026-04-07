Realme C100 5G has been launched in Thailand as the latest addition to the tech firm's C series. The smartphone maker silently unveiled the handset after it was found listed on multiple e-commerce sites. The phone is offered in two colour options and two storage configurations. The new Realme handset will go on sale in Thailand later this month via various e-commerce platforms. The Realme C100 5G is backed by a 7,000mAh battery. It supports 45W wired fast charging, too. An octa core MediaTek Dimensity 600 series chipset powers the latest Realme phone.

Realme C100 5G Price, Availability

The pricing of the Realme C100 5G starts at THB 6,999 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the base variant featuring 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at THB 7,499 (about Rs. 21,000).

Realme's new handset is set to go on sale in Thailand on April 22 via various e-commerce platforms, including Lazada. The Realme C100 5G will be available for purchase in Blooming Purple and Sprouting Green (translated from Thai) colourways.

Realme C100 5G Specifications, Features

The Realme C100 5G is a dual SIM smartphone that runs on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0. The handset is equipped with a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1,570 pixels) LCD touchscreen, offering up to 144Hz of refresh rate, 180Hz touch response rate, NTSC 83 percent colour gamut, 16.7 million colours, 256 ppi pixel density, up to 900 nits peak brightness, and Panda-MN228 protection.

Powering the new Realme C100 5G is the octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2. The smartphone also features up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card. The company claims that the handset ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

For optics, the Realme C100 5G carries a single 50-megapixel (f/1.8) camera on the back with autofocus. It also sports a 5-megapixel (f/2.2) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The handset is capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/30 fps. The Realme phone also features 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, BeiDou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity.

The Realme C100 5G is backed by a 7,000mAh battery. The handset features support for 45W wired fast charging. The new Realme C100 5G also ships with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock support for security. It measures 166.47x78.23x8.88mm and weighs about 224g.