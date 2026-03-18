Realme appears to be preparing to expand its C100 series, as a new handset has surfaced on Thailand's NBTC certification platform. The latest development points to the Realme C100i, which has now received regulatory approval ahead of an expected launch. This comes shortly after reports of a Realme C100 5G model emerging online, suggesting the company may introduce multiple variants in the lineup. While official details remain limited, recent listings indicate that more information about these devices could surface soon.

Realme C100i Name Seemingly Confirmed via NBTC Listing

The NBTC listing shows the Realme C100i with the model number RMX5377. It is confirmed to support 4G LTE connectivity, suggesting it will not include 5G support. No hardware specifications were disclosed in the certification, but it hints at an imminent launch. The handset was also listed on Indonesia's TKDN and Europe's EEC, but neither confirmed its name.

Realme C100i Specifications (Expected)

Listings on Amazon France, Amazon Italy, and Amazon Australia suggest the Realme C100i could feature a 6.8-inch display and be offered in 4GB+64GB and 4GB+128GB variants, with black and blue colour options.

Other expected specifications of the Realme C100i include a 6,000mAh battery, a 5-megapixel front camera, Android 16, a single speaker setup, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme C100 5G Features (Expected)

Alongside the C100i, recent reports indicate that Realme is also working on a Realme C100 5G variant. This model is expected to feature a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and run on Android 16. It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

The upcoming Realme C100 5G is also tipped to include a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 5-megapixel front camera. The phone may pack a 7,000mAh battery and include a microSD card slot, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, and MIL-STD-810H durability certification.

The Realme C100 5G could start at EUR 237 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the 128GB variant, while the 256GB model could cost EUR 256 (roughly Rs. 27,000). The handset is expected to be offered in green and purple colour options.