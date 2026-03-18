Huawei MatePad SE 11 will be launched in India soon, the Chinese tech firm has revealed. The upcoming device will be the second Huawei tablet to launch in India soon, as the company recently teased the imminent arrival of the MatePad 11.5 in the country. Other details about the MatePad SE series tablet, including its price, design, specifications, and features, have also been revealed. The device is confirmed to go on sale in India via an e-commerce platform. The MatePad SE 11 was unveiled globally in June 2024. In India, the tablet will pack a 7,700mAh battery, the same as its global counterpart.

Huawei MatePad SE 11 Price in India, Specifications (Expected)

A dedicated microsite for the Huawei MatePad SE 11 is now live in India, confirming that the tablet will be launched in India soon. The microsite also reveals that the upcoming MatePad SE 11 will be priced in India at an effective starting price of Rs. 13,749, which could include bank discounts, cashbacks, and other introductory offers. Additionally, the tech firm will also allow customers to avail up to six-month EMI options. The tablet will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart in at least a blue colourway.

Huawei MatePad SE 11 will be offered in at least a blue colourway

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

In terms of specifications, the Huawei MatePad SE 11 is confirmed to be equipped with a 7,700mAh battery in India, with support for 22.5W wired fast charging. Moreover, it has Huawei's 11-inch Eye Comfort display, which is claimed to have received TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker Free certifications. The tablet will also ship with support for the tech firm's M Pen stylus. It will also feature a Histen-tuned quad speaker setup.

As previously mentioned, the Huawei MatePad SE 11 was launched in select global markets in June 2024. Globally, the tablet is equipped with a single 8-megapixel camera on the back. It is capable of recording up to 1080p videos. The Huawei MatePad SE 11 also ships with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

This comes shortly after the company confirmed that the Huawei MatePad 11.5 will be launched in India soon at an effective starting price of Rs. 27,999. It is also confirmed to go on sale in the country via Flipkart in pink and silver colour options. It will sport an 11.5-inch 2.5K (2,456x1,600 pixels) PaperMatte display. The tablet will also pack a 10,100mAh battery with support for 40W wired fast charging.