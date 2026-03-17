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Realme P4 Lite 5G Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications

Realme P4 Lite 5G is confirmed to have a 6.8-inch display with up to 144Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 March 2026 17:15 IST
Realme P4 Lite 5G Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P4 Lite 5G runs on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0

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Highlights
  • Realme P4 Lite 5G will be launched in Mosaic Blue and Mosaic Green shades
  • It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset
  • Realme P4 Lite 5G houses a 7,000mAh battery
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Realme P4 Lite 5G is scheduled to launch in India later this week. The Chinese tech brand has been teasing the new Realme P series smartphone for some time now, revealing its design, colour options, and some key specifications. The Realme P4 Lite 5G is confirmed to be available for purchase via Flipkart and the Realme India website. It will ship in two colour options with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset. The handset will offer a 144Hz refresh rate display and include a 7,000mAh battery.

As the launch date is approaching, here is a quick overview of the launch details, expected price, specifications, and features of Realme P4 Lite 5G. 

Realme P4 Lite 5G Launch Date

Realme P4 Lite 5G is set to launch in India on March 19 at 12pm IST. After the release, it will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, the company's India website, and offline stores. Both Realme India and Flipkart have set up an event page for the phone on their website. It will be released in Mosaic Blue and Mosaic Green colourways.

Realme P4 Lite 5G Price in India (Expected)

Realme has yet to disclose the pricing of the Realme P4 Lite 5G in India, but the footnote on the Realme India website confirms that it will cost below Rs. 30,000. It will be available in a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

realme p4 lite 5g blue Realme P4 Lite 5G

Realme P4 Lite 5G
Photo Credit: Realme

 

For comparison, the 4G variant of Realme P4 Lite was launched in India last month with a starting price of Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration.

Realme P4 Lite 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

Design, Display

Realme has already shared multiple teasers disclosing the design and specifications of the Realme P4 Lite 5G. It is teased in two shades with a chequerboard-style rear design. Realme is calling this the ColorPop design. It has a vertically arranged AI-backed rear camera unit. The dual-tone rear panel has Realme branding at the bottom.

The Realme P4 Lite 5G is confirmed to have a 6.8-inch display with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display is touted to deliver 900 nits peak brightness.

Performance, OS

A MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, built on a 6nm process with an octa-core architecture, powers the Realme P4 Lite 5G. It features 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage, and it offers up to 14GB of virtual RAM. For thermal management, the handset includes a 5300mm sq Airflow VC cooling system.

The Realme P4 Lite 5G runs on Android 16-based Realme UI 7.0. It is claimed to have passed the MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock resistance test and has an IP64-rated build for dust and water resistance.

Camera, Battery

Realme already announced that the Realme P4 Lite 5G has a 7,000mAh battery that is claimed to provide up to 1.47 days of usage on a single charge. The battery is also advertised to deliver up to 140 hours of music playback time and up to 11.12 hours of gaming time on a single charge. The battery is claimed to offer up to six years of life.

The Realme P4 Lite 5G is teased to have an AI-backed rear camera setup headlined by a 13-megapixel primary sensor. It will measure 8.4mm thick.

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Further reading: Realme P4 Lite 5G, Realme P4 Lite 5G Price in India, Realme P4 Lite 5G Specifications, Realme P4 Lite, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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