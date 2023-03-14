Technology News

BTC Climbs Close to $25,000 Again, Pulls ETH and Most Altcoins Towards Profits

BTC jumped back to trade at $24,346 (roughly Rs. 20 lakh) on Tuesday, March 14.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 March 2023 11:25 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/ WorldSpectrum

The valuation of the global crypto sector stands at $1.08 trillion

  • DOGE, SHIB reeled-in gains
  • Ripple, USDC also rose in prices
  • LEO recorded minor loss

Bitcoin grew by 9.37 percent in terms of value, in the last 24 hours. After facing losses and slow growth in recent days, BTC jumped back to trade at $24,346 (roughly Rs. 20 lakh) on Tuesday, March 14. On international exchanges such as Coinbase as well, BTC managed to reel-in gains of nearly 11 percent to hover close to its present resistance mark of $25,000 (roughly Rs. 20.5 lakh). Overall, the value of Bitcoin rose by $2,101 (roughly Rs. 1.73 lakh) in one day.

Ether roped in gains of 5.63 percent on Tuesday, following Bitcoin's trajectory. ETH is presently trading at the price point of $1,673 (roughly Rs. 1.37 lakh), as per Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker. In the last 24 hours, ETH added $84 (roughly Rs. 6,918) to its value.

“There's a temporary respite among the crypto community as the widespread sell off of assets, which was observed over the last few days, comes to an end as indicated by Bitcoin's Exchange Net Position,” Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX told Gadgets 360.

Most cryptocurrencies also rose in prices in the backdrop of the top two cryptocurrencies seeing significant profits.

These include stablecoins Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, and Binance USD as well as both the memecoins Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Popular cryptocurrencies Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Tron, Litecoin, and Avalanche — also bagged profits after days of laying low on the price charts.

The overall global crypto valuation spiked by 5.50 percent taking its figure to $1.08 trillion (roughly Rs. 89,13,585 crore) in the last 24 hours, showed CoinMarketCap.

“The closure of three crypto-friendly banks, Silvergate, SVB, and Signature, is likely to result in short-term liquidity issues since these banks acted as the primary ramps for US dollar into crypto assets. We might see a rapid shift in the usage of new banking partners by the crypto industry. Many in the industry are pivoting to Mercury, BCB Group, Axos, and a few other banks that cater to crypto startups. This could also spark a flight of crypto companies to other more favourable jurisdictions like Switzerland, Hong Kong, Dubai, and the UK,” Parth Chaturvedi, Crypto Ecosystem Lead, CoinSwitch told Gadgets 360.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a hefty price tag compared to the company's 2022 flagship model. How does it fare against other high-end phones launched in 2023? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
