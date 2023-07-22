Realme C51 is inching towards its launch in India as its renders and key specifications have surfaced on the Web. The leaked renders suggest carbon black and mint green shades for the upcoming Realme C-series handset. It is shown to have a waterdrop-style notch display at the front to house the selfie shooter. The Realme C51 is said to run on Unisoc T612 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is tipped to feature 50-megapixel dual rear cameras and could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Known tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) tipped alleged renders and specifications of the Realme C51. The leaked renders show the handset in carbon black and mint green colour options with a water drop style display and minimal bezels. Like the recently launched Realme C55 and Realme Narzo N53, the upcoming device is shown to have Apple's dynamic island-like Mini Capsule feature. It appears to have a dual rear camera setup at the back along with an LED flash. The volume rockers and the power button are seen arranged on the left edge.

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @passionategeekz

As per the leak, the Realme C51 will run on Android 13-based Realme UI T-edition with a 6.7-inch LCD display and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to be powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The available RAM can be expanded up to 8GB through the Extended RAM feature, while the internal storage is expandable by up to 2TB via a microSD card.

For optics, the Realme C51 is said to pack a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter. For selfies, it might get a 5-megapixel camera on the front. It is said to ship with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It might feature a fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

However, Realme is yet to confirm the launch of Realme C51. The phone earlier appeared on multiple certification websites including Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Indonesia's Tingkat Komponen Dalam Negeri (TKDN), and TUV Rheinland with model number RMX3830. It was earlier spotted on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) website as well.

