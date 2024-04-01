Realme C65 is set to launch in Vietnam on April 4. The company has teased some key features of the handset including its design and colour options. However, Realme has not yet confirmed the India launch of the model. A report now claims that a new Realme phone is expected to launch in India soon and it is speculated to be the Realme C65. The purported Indian variant of the handset will likely come with similar specifications as its global counterpart.

A 91Mobiles Hindi report claims that a new Realme model with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage is expected to launch in India, priced under Rs. 10,000. This phone is likely to be the Realme C65, the successor to the Realme C55, which was unveiled in March 2023. If true, the Realme C65 will be the first handset in its lineup to launch with 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Previously, Realme confirmed that the Realme C65 will launch in at least two colour options - Galaxy Black and Violet (translated from Vietnamese) with a shimmering glossy finish. Alongside Vietnam, the phone will also launch in the Philippines, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and Indonesia.

The Realme C65 is also confirmed to launch with a Dynamic Button feature and Air Gesture support. The handset will measure 7.64mm in thickness, sport a dual rear camera unit, and a centred hole-punch slot to house the front camera sensor.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) claimed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Realme C65 is expected to come with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support, a 6.67-inch 90Hz HD+ IPS LCD screen, a 50-megapixel main rear camera, an 8-megapixel front camera and an IP54 rating.

Meanwhile, Realme is also set to launch the Realme 12X 5G model in India on April 2. It is confirmed to be priced under Rs. 12,000 and will feature a 6.72-inch 120Hz full-HD+ display, a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor. The smartphone will support 45W SuperVOOC charging, an IP54 rating and measure 7.69mm in thickness.

