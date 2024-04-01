Technology News
  Realme Model With 6GB RAM, 256GB Storage Said to Launch in India Soon; Could be Realme C65

Realme Model With 6GB RAM, 256GB Storage Said to Launch in India Soon; Could be Realme C65

Realme C65 is confirmed to launch in Vietnam on April 4.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 April 2024 14:26 IST
Realme Model With 6GB RAM, 256GB Storage Said to Launch in India Soon; Could be Realme C65

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C65 teased in black and violet colourways

Highlights
  • Realme C65 is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC
  • The handset is likely to feature a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The Realme C65 is tipped to support 45W wired fast charging
Realme C65 is set to launch in Vietnam on April 4. The company has teased some key features of the handset including its design and colour options. However, Realme has not yet confirmed the India launch of the model. A report now claims that a new Realme phone is expected to launch in India soon and it is speculated to be the Realme C65. The purported Indian variant of the handset will likely come with similar specifications as its global counterpart.

A 91Mobiles Hindi report claims that a new Realme model with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage is expected to launch in India, priced under Rs. 10,000. This phone is likely to be the Realme C65, the successor to the Realme C55, which was unveiled in March 2023. If true, the Realme C65 will be the first handset in its lineup to launch with 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Previously, Realme confirmed that the Realme C65 will launch in at least two colour options - Galaxy Black and Violet (translated from Vietnamese) with a shimmering glossy finish. Alongside Vietnam, the phone will also launch in the Philippines, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and Indonesia. 

The Realme C65 is also confirmed to launch with a Dynamic Button feature and Air Gesture support. The handset will measure 7.64mm in thickness, sport a dual rear camera unit, and a centred hole-punch slot to house the front camera sensor.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) claimed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Realme C65 is expected to come with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support, a 6.67-inch 90Hz HD+ IPS LCD screen, a 50-megapixel main rear camera, an 8-megapixel front camera and an IP54 rating. 

Meanwhile, Realme is also set to launch the Realme 12X 5G model in India on April 2. It is confirmed to be priced under Rs. 12,000 and will feature a 6.72-inch 120Hz full-HD+ display, a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor. The smartphone will support 45W SuperVOOC charging, an IP54 rating and measure 7.69mm in thickness.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme C55

Realme C55

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium-looking design
  • Bright 90Hz LCD panel
  • Fast wired charging
  • Good daylight imaging
  • 3.5mm headphone port
  • Bad
  • Lacks 5G connectivity
  • Software stutters and lags
  • Mini Capsule feature is half-baked
  • Too much bloatware, spammy notifications
  • Battery only lasts a day
Read detailed Realme C55 review
Display 6.72-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G88
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Realme C65, Realme C65 India launch, Realme C65 price in India, Realme C65 specifications, Realme

Further reading: Realme C65, Realme C65 India launch, Realme C65 price in India, Realme C65 specifications, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Bitcoin Steps into April with Small Gains, Altcoins See Slight Relief from Volatility
PhonePe Announces UPI Services in UAE for Travelling Indian Users: Know All Details

Realme Model With 6GB RAM, 256GB Storage Said to Launch in India Soon; Could be Realme C65
