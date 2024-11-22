Realme C75 4G could arrive in the markets soon. The handset has reportedly appeared on several certification websites suggesting an imminent launch. The phone has now been spotted on a popular benchmarking website that suggests its probable chipset, RAM and operating system details. Notably, the Realme C65 was introduced in select global markets in April this year with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 50-megapixel AI-backed main camera sensor.

Realme C75 4G Geekbench Listing, Features (Expected)

The Realme C75 4G with the model number RMX3941 has been spotted (via MySmartPrice) on Geekbench. The listing shows the phone with single-core and multi-core scores of 403 and 1,383 points, respectively. It is listed with an octa-core processor with speeds of two cores clocking at 2.0GHz and six cores at 1.80GHz.

According to the chipset details, the Realme C75 4G is speculated to get a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The Geekbench listing suggests that it would be paired with a Mali G52 MC2 GPU and 8GB of RAM. It will likely run on Android 14-based Realme UI 5 out-of-the-box.

Notably, the Realme C75 4G moniker has reportedly been confirmed earlier in a listing on Thailand's NBTC website. The phone also appeared on the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) and FCC certification sites. It is expected to come with a 5,660mAh rated battery with a 5,828mAh typical value and 45W wired fast charging. Connectivity options of the handset could include 4G LTE, dual SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE, and NFC.

A Camera FV-5 listing of the Realme C75 4G suggested that the phone could get a camera sensor with an aperture of f/1.9, a focal length of 27.3mm, maximum picture resolution of 1,280 x 960, support for auto and manual focus as well as an ISO range of 100-6400.

