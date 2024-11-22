Technology News
Realme C75 4G Appears on Geekbench, Said to Get a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC

Realme C75 4G will likely run on Android 14-based Realme UI 5 out-of-the-box.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 November 2024 17:45 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C63 (pictured) was launched in India in July this year

  • Realme C75 4G carries the model number RMX3941
  • The handset is expected to support 8GB of RAM
  • The Realme C75 4G may support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE, and NFC connectivity
Realme C75 4G could arrive in the markets soon. The handset has reportedly appeared on several certification websites suggesting an imminent launch. The phone has now been spotted on a popular benchmarking website that suggests its probable chipset, RAM and operating system details. Notably, the Realme C65 was introduced in select global markets in April this year with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 50-megapixel AI-backed main camera sensor. 

Realme C75 4G Geekbench Listing, Features (Expected)

The Realme C75 4G with the model number RMX3941 has been spotted (via MySmartPrice) on Geekbench. The listing shows the phone with single-core and multi-core scores of 403 and 1,383 points, respectively. It is listed with an octa-core processor with speeds of two cores clocking at 2.0GHz and six cores at 1.80GHz. 

According to the chipset details, the Realme C75 4G is speculated to get a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. The Geekbench listing suggests that it would be paired with a Mali G52 MC2 GPU and 8GB of RAM. It will likely run on Android 14-based Realme UI 5 out-of-the-box.

Notably, the Realme C75 4G moniker has reportedly been confirmed earlier in a listing on Thailand's NBTC website. The phone also appeared on the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) and FCC certification sites. It is expected to come with a 5,660mAh rated battery with a 5,828mAh typical value and 45W wired fast charging. Connectivity options of the handset could include 4G LTE, dual SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE, and NFC.

A Camera FV-5 listing of the Realme C75 4G suggested that the phone could get a camera sensor with an aperture of f/1.9, a focal length of 27.3mm, maximum picture resolution of 1,280 x 960, support for auto and manual focus as well as an ISO range of 100-6400. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme C75 4G, Realme C75 4G features, Realme C75, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
