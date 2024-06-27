Technology News
Realme to Launch Upcoming Smartphone Models With AI Capabilities, Realme VP Chase Xu Says

Realme smartphones will get different AI features, based on price segment.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 June 2024 19:40 IST
Realme VP Chase Xu said flagship Realme phones will get the most advanced AI features

Highlights
  • The announcement comes days after the Realme GT 6 launch
  • The Realme GT 6 is equipped with several AI features
  • Realme reportedly wants to build an IoT product ecosystem
Realme is planning to equip its upcoming smartphones with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, according to Chase Xu, Realme Vice President and President of Global Marketing. In a recent interview, the executive said that phones in different price segments will be equipped with various AI features to improve the overall user experience. He also revealed that Realme is working on creating an Internet of Things (IoT) product ecosystem to support its smartphones. These connected devices will also come with AI features built into them.

Realme to add AI features in future smartphones

In an interaction with 91Mobiles, Xu said that AI adoption in the smartphone industry was gaining momentum. Realme will also launch every future smartphone, regardless of the price segment, with some level of AI integration, the executive told the publication.

As part of this strategy, the company's flagship tier GT series will get the most advanced AI features, whereas the Realme number series will get AI capabilities integrated within the entertainment and photography features, Xu was quoted as saying. The AI features in entry-level devices are said to focus on improving the overall efficiency of the smartphone.

Additionally, the report mentioned that the Chinese smartphone brand also plans to build an ecosystem of IoT devices, also known as connected devices that can communicate with each other. These IoT devices will reportedly also feature AI features. Realme is also investing in truly wireless stereo (TWS), tablets, and other wearables.

Realme's first phone with 'Next AI' features

The Realme GT 6 was recently launched in India and featured several AI features including AI Night Vision Mode, AI Smart Removal (Review), and AI Smart Loop. These AI features were bundled under its 'Next AI' branding. However, the company did not share any details about the AI model used for these features.

The Realme GT 6 features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,264x2,780 pixels) 8T LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage.

It also sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-808 primary sensor with OIS support, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, it gets a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The smartphone is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with a charging support of 120W.

Further reading: Realme, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Realme GT 6
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
