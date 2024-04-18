Technology News

Realme C65 5G India Lauched Teased; Confirmed to be Priced Under Rs. 10,000

Realme C65 5G is expected to join the Realme C65 4G variant in the lineup.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 April 2024 14:14 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C65 5G is claimed to be the fastest entry-level 5G model in the segment

  • Realme C65 5G is tipped to launch in three RAM variants
  • The phone is likely to come in Green and Purple colour options
  • The Realme C65 5G may sport a large circular rear camera module
Realme C65 5G is confirmed to launch in India soon. While the company has officially teased the India launch of the smartphone, it is yet to confirm the exact date. Meanwhile, Realme has revealed the price range of the phone. The design and other specifications have not been teased yet. However, a recent leak has suggested a few key details of the handset. It is expected to join the Realme C65 4G, which was launched in select Asian markets earlier this year.

The company has revealed a teaser poster of the Realme C65 5G which confirms its India launch and hints that it will be priced under Rs. 10,000. The image claims that the handset will be the fastest entry-level 5G smartphone in the segment. A product page for the Realme C65 5G has also gone live on the Realme India website but it does not offer any new details.

Recently, the Realme C65 5G was tipped to launch in 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM variants and with the price ranging between Rs. 12,000 and Rs. 15,000. With the official price range now known, it can be speculated that the base model may be priced under Rs. 10,000, while the other variants could be listed between Rs. 12,000 and Rs. 15,000. 

The Realme C65 5G has also been tipped to come with the model number ‘RMX3782 IN YS.' The phone could be equipped with an inbuilt storage of 128GB. It is also likely to be available in Green and Purple colour options.

Realme C65 5G is said to share specifications with the Realme C65 4G variant. The 4G option launched with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, an 8-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 6.67-inch HD+ display. The 5G variant may get a different chipset. 

