Samsung Galaxy A15 5G launch is yet to be confirmed officially by the South Korean smartphone maker, but a new leak has disclosed possible design features and specifications of the purported smartphone. The renders suggest that the upcoming Galaxy A series handset will have a waterdrop-style notch display at the front. It is tipped to run on MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and pack a triple rear camera unit. The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support.

Tipster Paras Guglani in collaboration with Newzonly shared the alleged renders and specifications of the Galaxy A15 5G. The renders show the display with a waterdrop-style notch, housing the selfie camera. It seems to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. The smartphone is seen in a blue shade with a triple rear camera setup. The phone doesn't appear to sport a camera bump and sensors are arranged in small individual circular modules, while being placed vertically with a small LED flash unit beside them.

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G

Photo Credit: Newzonly/ Paras Guglani

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G specifications (rumoured)

As per the leak, the Galaxy A15 5G will feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It could run on MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, coupled with the Mali G57 GPU. The handset is said to include a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel camera. It could get a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats.

The Galaxy A15 5G is tipped to offer 128GB of storage that can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging. The phone is likely to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A15 is expected to arrive as a successor to the Galaxy A14 5G. The latter was launched in January with a starting price tag of Rs. 16,499, while the 4G variant of the Galaxy A14 debuted in May with an initial price tag of Rs. 13,999.

