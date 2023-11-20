Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Renders, Specifications Leak Online; May Run on MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Renders, Specifications Leak Online; May Run on MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 November 2023 17:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Renders, Specifications Leak Online; May Run on MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G might debut as a successor to Samsung Galaxy A14 5G (above)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy A15 5G will feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display
  • It is said to include a triple rear camera unit
  • Samsung Galaxy A15 5G seems to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G launch is yet to be confirmed officially by the South Korean smartphone maker, but a new leak has disclosed possible design features and specifications of the purported smartphone. The renders suggest that the upcoming Galaxy A series handset will have a waterdrop-style notch display at the front. It is tipped to run on MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC and pack a triple rear camera unit. The Samsung Galaxy A15 5G is expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support.

Tipster Paras Guglani in collaboration with Newzonly shared the alleged renders and specifications of the Galaxy A15 5G. The renders show the display with a waterdrop-style notch, housing the selfie camera. It seems to have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. The smartphone is seen in a blue shade with a triple rear camera setup. The phone doesn't appear to sport a camera bump and sensors are arranged in small individual circular modules, while being placed vertically with a small LED flash unit beside them.

galaxy a15 5g paras guglani Samsung Galaxy A15 5G

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G
Photo Credit: Newzonly/ Paras Guglani

 

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G specifications (rumoured)

As per the leak, the Galaxy A15 5G will feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It could run on MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, coupled with the Mali G57 GPU. The handset is said to include a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel camera. It could get a 13-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats.

The Galaxy A15 5G is tipped to offer 128GB of storage that can be expanded up to 1TB with a microSD card. It could pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W wired fast charging. The phone is likely to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A15 is expected to arrive as a successor to the Galaxy A14 5G. The latter was launched in January with a starting price tag of Rs. 16,499, while the 4G variant of the Galaxy A14 debuted in May with an initial price tag of Rs. 13,999.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Specifications, Samsung Galaxy A15
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Could Miss 2025 Target to Replace Vital iPhone Component from Qualcomm: Report
Honor 100 Series Tipped to Get 1.5K Resolution Display, Snapdragon Chipsets

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Renders, Specifications Leak Online; May Run on MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Will Debut on This Date
  2. Poco X6 Neo May Launch in India as Rebranded Redmi Note 13R Pro
  3. Jawan to The Railway Men: Top Movies and TV Series to Watch This Weekend
  4. Redmi Note 13R Pro With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: See Price
  5. This Is When You Can Expect to Buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Series
  6. WhatsApp Rolls Out Voice Chat Feature for Less Disruptive Group Calls
  7. Google Pixel 8a Dummy Unit Hints at Round Design, Dual Rear Camera Setup
  8. Nothing Pulls Its iMessage App for Nothing Phone 2 From Google Play Store
  9. The Game Awards 2023 Nominations Announced: See the Full List
  10. Google Pixel 8 Pro Review: New Pixel, Old Problems
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A15 5G Renders, Specifications Leak Online; May Run on MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC
  2. Honor 100, Honor 100 Pro Full Specifications, Price Tipped Ahead of November 23 Launch
  3. Oppo Reno 11, Oppo Reno 11 Pro Price, Specifications Tipped via China Telecom Listing 
  4. Google Pixel 8a Dummy Unit Leaks, Hints at Rounder Design, Dual Rear Camera Setup
  5. The Last of Us Part II Remastered Confirmed by Naughty Dog, Will Include New Roguelike Survival Mode
  6. Sam Altman to Lead New Advanced AI Research Team at Microsoft After OpenAI Ouster, CEO Satya Nadella Confirms
  7. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G Design Renders Surface Online; Colour Options Tipped
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Will Reportedly Launch on January 17, Sale Date Leaked
  9. Oppo Find X7 Pro Launch Timeline Tipped, Said to Get New Dual-Periscope Telephoto Camera System
  10. Apple Vision Pro US Launch Date Delayed, Coming to Other Countries Later in 2024: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »