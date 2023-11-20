Technology News

Oppo Reno 11, Oppo Reno 11 Pro Price, Specifications Tipped via China Telecom Listing 

Oppo Reno 11 is already confirmed to run on MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 November 2023 17:05 IST
Oppo Reno 11, Oppo Reno 11 Pro Price, Specifications Tipped via China Telecom Listing 

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 11 series will be launched in China on November 23

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 11 Pro is listed with a 6.74-inch 1.5K display
  • They could run on Android 14 based ColorOS 14
  • Oppo might pack a 4,700mAh battery on the Oppo Reno 11 Pro
Oppo Reno 11 and Reno 11 Pro are all set to launch in China on November 23. Ahead of the official unveiling, the Oppo Reno 11 series phones have been spotted on the China Telecom website with their price details, and key specifications. The Oppo Reno 11 Pro is listed to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Both models could run on Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and sport triple rear cameras. The regular Oppo Reno 11 is teased to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

Oppo Reno 11, Oppo Reno 11 Pro price (expected)

The Oppo Reno 11 and Oppo Reno 11 Pro are listed on the China Telecom website with model numbers PJH110, and PJJ110, respectively. As per the listing, the Oppo Reno 11 will be priced at CNY 2799 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB RAM + 256GB model and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant are listed to be priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000) and CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 38,000), respectively.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 11 is listed in 12GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage options with price tags of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,000) and CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 48,000), respectively. The listing suggests Fluorite blue, Moonstone, Turquoise, and Obsidian black (translated from Chinese) colour options for the upcoming models. However, these are officially revealed by Oppo. 

Oppo Reno 11 specifications (expected)

The China Telecom listing shows that the Oppo Reno 11 will run on Android 14-based ColorOS 14 and feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) display. The processor in the listing is codenamed MT6833P. However, it is already confirmed to run on MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. The listing suggests 8GB or 12GB RAM options, and 256GB or 512GB storage options on the handset.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 11 could get a triple rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies, it might include a 32-megapixel front shooter. It is listed to measure 162.36x73.98x7.62mm and weighs 184 grams.

Oppo Reno 11 Pro specifications (expected)

The Oppo Reno 11 Pro is also listed on the China Telecom website with ColorOS 14. As per the listing, it has a 6.74-inch 1.5K (1,240 x 2,772 pixels) display. It could run on Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

As per the listing, a triple rear camera setup will be available on the Oppo Reno 11 Pro, comprising a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 32-megapixel telephoto camera. It is also shown to have a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. Oppo might pack a 4,700mAh battery on the handset. It could measure 161.73 x 73.34 x 8.26mm and weigh 190 grams.

The Oppo Reno 11 series will launch in China on November 23, with the event scheduled to begin at 2:00pm local time (11:30am IST). The Oppo Pad Air 2 tablet will also debut alongside.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
