Vivo V70 FE Launch Seems Imminent as Handset Lands on Google Play Console, Google Play Supported Devices List

Four model numbers for the Vivo V70 FE are listed on the Google Play supported devices database.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 25 February 2026 14:23 IST
Vivo V70 FE Launch Seems Imminent as Handset Lands on Google Play Console, Google Play Supported Devices List

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V60 (above) was launched in India in August last year

Highlights
  • Vivo V70 FE could launch soon
  • Vivo V70 FE is tipped to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • Google Play Console listing suggests design and some of specifications
Vivo V70 FE may not be far from launch. After multiple rounds of leaks, this Vivo V series smartphone has now been spotted on the Google Play supported devices list and Google Play Console. The Google Play Console listing suggests the design and some of the key specifications of the Vivo V70 FE. It is expected to come with a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. It could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset. The Vivo V70 FE is expected to come with a 7,000mAh battery with 90W charging support.

Vivo V70 FE Listings Reveal V2550, V2551, V2552, and V2558 Model Numbers

The updated Google Play supported devices list shows the Vivo V70 FE bearing model numbers V2550, V2551, V2552, and V2558. Besides model number and moniker, the list doesn't reveal any specifications of the phone.

Meanwhile, Xpertpick spotted the Vivo V70 FE on the Google Play Console website, with model number V2550. The screenshots included in the report suggest that its display will have a 1,260x2,800 pixels resolution and a 440ppi pixel density. It is listed with a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM.

The listing reportedly includes an image revealing the front design of the Vivo V70 FE. It is said to have curved edges and rounded corners, while the right side houses a volume rocker and a power key.

Recent leaks claimed that Vivo V70 FE will be launched on February 28 in Muse Purple, Ocean Blue and Titanium Silver colour options. It is said to be available in 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 8GB+512GB RAM and storage configurations. It is rumoured to feature a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display and a dual rear camera unit, including a 200-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. It could offer IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. 

The Vivo V70 FE is tipped to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It could run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6, and the company could offer up to six years of OS updates. It is said to pack a 7,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. It was earlier spotted on BIS, Geekbench and UAE's TDRA websites with model number V2550.

Further reading: Vivo V70 FE, Vivo V70 FE Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
