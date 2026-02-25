YouTube announced the addition of two new features to the YouTube Premium Lite plan in India and the global markets. As per the video streaming platform, subscribers will soon be eligible to use background play and offline downloads — two of the most requested features missing from the lower-cost tier. YouTube said that changes aim to make Premium Lite a more complete alternative for users who want fewer ads and playback controls, without paying for the full YouTube Premium subscription.

YouTube Premium Lite: New Features

With the latest update, YouTube Premium Lite subscribers in India can now play videos in the background, the streaming platform announced in a blog post. This allows users to continue listening to content, such as podcasts, interviews, music videos, or long-form discussions, when the screen is turned off or while using other apps.

Additionally, YouTube has enabled offline downloads for Premium Lite users. This allows subscribers to download videos over Wi-Fi or mobile networks and watch them later without an active internet connection. The feature is particularly useful for users who consume content during travel or in areas with unstable connectivity.

Previously, Premium Lite primarily offered an ad-reduced experience without support for the newly added background playback or downloads. Thus, their addition potentially increases the YouTube Premium Lite plan's value proposition. Both of the new features will be rolling out over the next few weeks.

However, it still does not offer the full range of features available under the standard YouTube Premium plan. For instance, YouTube Music Premium benefits, including ad-free music streaming and audio-only playback within the YouTube Music app, remain exclusive to full Premium subscribers.

YouTube has yet to announce whether the addition of background playback or offline downloads will see any change in the plan's price. For context, the price of the YouTube Premium Lite subscription in India is set at Rs. 89 per month, which is the same as the student plan for the Premium subscription.

Meanwhile, the Individual plan starts at Rs. 149 per month, while also being available as a yearly subscription, priced at Rs. 1,490. The Family plan, with the option of adding five members, and the two-member plan cost Rs. 299 and Rs. 219 per month, respectively.