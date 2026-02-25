Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • YouTube Premium Lite Subscription Gains Background Playback, Offline Downloads: Price, Benefits

YouTube Premium Lite Subscription Gains Background Playback, Offline Downloads: Price, Benefits

The price of the YouTube Premium Lite subscription in India is set at Rs. 89 per month.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 February 2026 14:41 IST
YouTube Premium Lite Subscription Gains Background Playback, Offline Downloads: Price, Benefits

Photo Credit: YouTube

YouTube Premium Lite subscription was launched in India in September 2025

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Subscribers now get background playback in YouTube Premium Lite plan
  • Offline video downloads have been added, too
  • YouTube Music Premium remains exclusive to full plans
Advertisement

YouTube announced the addition of two new features to the YouTube Premium Lite plan in India and the global markets. As per the video streaming platform, subscribers will soon be eligible to use background play and offline downloads — two of the most requested features missing from the lower-cost tier. YouTube said that changes aim to make Premium Lite a more complete alternative for users who want fewer ads and playback controls, without paying for the full YouTube Premium subscription.

YouTube Premium Lite: New Features

With the latest update, YouTube Premium Lite subscribers in India can now play videos in the background, the streaming platform announced in a blog post. This allows users to continue listening to content, such as podcasts, interviews, music videos, or long-form discussions, when the screen is turned off or while using other apps.

Additionally, YouTube has enabled offline downloads for Premium Lite users. This allows subscribers to download videos over Wi-Fi or mobile networks and watch them later without an active internet connection. The feature is particularly useful for users who consume content during travel or in areas with unstable connectivity.

Previously, Premium Lite primarily offered an ad-reduced experience without support for the newly added background playback or downloads. Thus, their addition potentially increases the YouTube Premium Lite plan's value proposition. Both of the new features will be rolling out over the next few weeks.

However, it still does not offer the full range of features available under the standard YouTube Premium plan. For instance, YouTube Music Premium benefits, including ad-free music streaming and audio-only playback within the YouTube Music app, remain exclusive to full Premium subscribers.

YouTube has yet to announce whether the addition of background playback or offline downloads will see any change in the plan's price. For context, the price of the YouTube Premium Lite subscription in India is set at Rs. 89 per month, which is the same as the student plan for the Premium subscription.

Meanwhile, the Individual plan starts at Rs. 149 per month, while also being available as a yearly subscription, priced at Rs. 1,490. The Family plan, with the option of adding five members, and the two-member plan cost Rs. 299 and Rs. 219 per month, respectively.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube Premium, YouTube Premium Lite
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Vivo V70 FE Launch Seems Imminent as Handset Lands on Google Play Console, Google Play Supported Devices List

Related Stories

YouTube Premium Lite Subscription Gains Background Playback, Offline Downloads: Price, Benefits
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 18 Pro Models Could Feature a Redesigned, Smaller Dynamic Island
  2. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Today: How to Watch Galaxy S26 Series Launch Live
  3. Xiaomi's Launches This Slim Power Bank to Rival Apple's MagSafe Battery Pack
  4. Nike Launches Pegasus 42, ACG Pegasus Trail Running Shoes in India
  5. Vivo V70 FE Listed on Two Google Play Databases, Could Launch Soon
  6. iQOO Z11x Listed on Geekbench With This MediaTek Dimensity Chipset
  7. Samsung Galaxy A, Galaxy F Series Smartphones May Become More Expensive
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube Premium Lite Subscription Gains Background Playback, Offline Downloads: Price, Benefits
  2. Infinix Note Edge 5G With 6,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers
  3. Vivo V70 FE Launch Seems Imminent as Handset Lands on Google Play Console, Google Play Supported Devices List
  4. Xiaomi Watch 5 Global Launch Date Announced; Set to Arrive Alongside Xiaomi 17 Series
  5. Samsung Reportedly Hikes Prices for Galaxy A56 5G, A36 5G, and F17 5G in India; New Rates Inside
  6. Xiaomi HyperOS 3.1 Leak Reveals iOS Bridge Feature With Support for iPhone and AirPods Integration
  7. Xiaomi's Leica Leitzphone Surfaces in Hands-on Images Ahead of Global Launch
  8. OnePlus 16 to Sport Significantly Thinner Bezels Than OnePlus 15, Won't Feature Active Cooling, Tipster Claims
  9. Marvel's Wolverine Will Launch on September 15, 2026, Insomniac Games Confirms
  10. Xiaomi UltraThin Magnetic Power Bank 5000 15W Launched Globally: Price, Compatibility
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »