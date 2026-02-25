Technology News
Xiaomi Watch 5 Global Launch Date Announced; Set to Arrive Alongside Xiaomi 17 Series

Xiaomi Watch 5 will be available globally in at least a green strap variant.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 February 2026 13:51 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Watch 5 features a rotary dial and a navigation button on the right side

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Watch 5 features a round dial
  • Xiaomi Watch 5 prices in the EU were recently leaked
  • The smartwatch will be available via Xiaomi’s website
Xiaomi Watch 5 was launched in China in December 2025. Now, the Chinese tech conglomerate has confirmed that the smartwatch will also be launched in select global markets later this week. The wearable will be unveiled a few days before the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. The Xiaomi Watch 5 will debut globally along with the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi Pad 8, and the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 6 Ultra. The upcoming smartwatch will feature a round metal dial with a 1.54-inch AMOLED display. It ships with multiple health tracking features, including heart rate monitoring and SpO2 blood-oxygen level tracking.

Xiaomi Watch 5 Set to Launch Globally on February 28

The Chinese smartphone maker has updated the landing page on its website to confirm that the Xiaomi Watch 5 will be launched in select global markets on February 28 at 2 pm GMT (7:30 pm IST) in Barcelona, Spain. The smartwatch is teased to arrive with a round dial and at least a green strap variant. The Xiaomi Watch 5 will be unveiled alongside the upcoming Xiaomi 17 series, Xiaomi Pad 8, and an electric scooter. However, the specifications and features of the smartwatch remain under wraps.

This comes soon after the pricing of the Xiaomi Watch 5 in the European market surfaced online. The Xiaomi Watch 5 price in Europe is expected to start at CZK 7,990 (roughly Rs. 35,400) or EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 35,400). It will reportedly arrive in Black and Juniper Green colour options in a 47mm size. The smartwatch might run on Google's Wear OS.

The Xiaomi Watch 5 was launched in China in December 2025 at a starting price of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the sole 47mm variant. Meanwhile, the eSIM option arrived at CNY 2,299 (about Rs. 29,000). In China, it is offered in Black Fluoroelastane Strap, Gold and Brown Genuine Leather Strap, Khaki Green Fluoropolymer Strap, and Soft Blue Genuine Leather Strap (translated from Chinese) colourways.

To recap, the Xiaomi Watch 5 is equipped with a 1.54-inch (480x480 pixel) AMOLED display with 312 ppi pixel density and up to 1,500 nits of peak brightness. It also features a round dial. A rotary crown and a navigation button are placed on the right side. It supports heart rate monitoring, SpO2 blood-oxygen level monitoring, and ECG tracking. It packs a 930mAh battery and features an EMG sensor.

Samsung Reportedly Hikes Prices for Galaxy A56 5G, A36 5G, and F17 5G in India; New Rates Inside

