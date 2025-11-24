Technology News
Realme C85 5G India Launch Date Announced; Will Be Equipped With 7,000mAh Battery

Realme C85 5G will be offered in India via Flipkart and the company's online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 November 2025 13:49 IST
Realme C85 5G India Launch Date Announced; Will Be Equipped With 7,000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C85 5G carries a 50-megapixel primary camera globally

  Realme C85 5G will feature a 50-megapixel rear camera
  Realme C85 5G will sport a hole-punch display cutout
  The company has yet to reveal the pricing details
Realme C85 5G will launch in India soon and the company has now announced the launch date for its next budget smartphone via a dedicated microsite on an e-commerce platform. The handset will be available in the country via Flipkart and the company's online store. Apart from the exact launch date, the key specifications of the upcoming Realme C series handset have also been revealed. It is teased to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. It will also ship with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Realme C85 5G Launch Date, Expected Specifications

According to a dedicated microsite on Flipkart, the upcoming Realme C85 5G will be launched in India on November 28. The microsite also confirms the phone's availability in the country via Flipkart. Realme has also confirmed the key specifications of its upcoming C series handset.

The Realme C85 5G is teased to pack a 7,000mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 22 hours of video playback, 50 hours of calling, and 145 hours of music playback. The tech firm also claims that the handset will provide 9 hours of standby and 40 minutes of calling on one percent battery. It will feature 45W wired fast charging support, which will provide 1.5 hours of battery life on a 5-minute charge. The handset will also get 6.5W reverse charge support.

Moreover, it will ship with an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. Additionally, it will launch with MIL-STD 810H grade shock resistance. While the display size is yet to be revealed, the phone's screen is confirmed to offer up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The Realme C85 5G will also feature an AI-powered image editor, dubbed AI Edit Genie. For optics, it will carry a 50-megapixel "Sony AI" camera on the back.

This comes nearly three weeks after the Realme C85 5G was launched in Vietnam with similar specifications. To recap, it sports a 6.8-inch HD+ (1570×720) LCD panel with up to a 144Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. For photos and videos, the Realme C85 5G carries a 50-megapixel main shooter. It is also equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera. 

Realme C85 5G India Launch Date Announced; Will Be Equipped With 7,000mAh Battery
