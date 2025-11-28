Technology News
Realme C85 5G Launched in India With Dimensity 6300 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Realme C85 5G will be offered in India via Flipkart and the company’s website in two colourways.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 November 2025 12:50 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C85 5G carries a 50-megapixel primary rear camera

Highlights
  • Realme C85 5G will sport a hole-punch display cutout
  • Realme C85 5G ships with IP69 Pro rating
  • The phone will go on sale in India on December 1
Realme C85 5G was launched in India by the Chinese smartphone maker on Friday. The phone will be on sale in early December in the country via an e-commerce platform and the company's website. It is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery, which is claimed to offer 22 hours of video playback, 50 hours of calling, and 145 hours of music playback. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It is offered in two colourways and RAM and storage configurations.

Realme C85 5G Price in India, Availability

Realme C85 5G price in India starts at Rs. 14,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line option costs Rs. 16,499, featuring 6GB of RAM and 128Gb of storage.

The phone will go on sale in the country on December 1 at noon. The Realme C85 5G will be available in Parrot Purple and Peacock Green colourways via the company's online store and Flipkart.

Realme C85 5G Specifications, Features

The Realme C85 5G sports a 6.8-inch LCD screen with HD+ (720x1,570 pixels) resolution, up to 144Hz refresh rate, up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, and Corning Glass protection. It also gets 100 percent sRGB, 83 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, 16.7 million colours, and a 90.4 percent screen-to-body ratio.

realme c85 series realme

It is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, coupled with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The Realme C85 5G also features up to 6GB of RAM and 12GB of Dynamic RAM. The phone gets 128GB of onboard storage, too. The company claims that the phone can run up to 17 apps simultaneously. To maintain the thermals, it is equipped with a vapour chamber, featuring a 5,300 sq mm heat dissipation area.

For optics, the Realme C85 5G carries a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 rear camera unit. It is capable of recording up to 1080p resolution videos at 30 fps. The new handset also features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, which allows users to shoot 1080p videos at 30 fps.

In terms of connectivity options, the Realme C85 5G features 5G, 4G LTE, USB Type-C port, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an E-compass, an accelerometer, and a gyroscope. It ships with IP69 dust and water resistance, too.

The Realme C85 5G is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC wired fast charging support. The smartphone maker claims that the phone will provide 22 hours of video playback, 50 hours of calling, and 145 hours of music playback in a single charge. It measures 166.07x77.93x8.38mm in dimensions, and weighs about 215g.

Comment
