Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme C85 5G India Launch Timeline Leaked; Redmi 15C, Note 15 Series Also Tipped to Launch Soon

Realme C85 5G India Launch Timeline Leaked; Redmi 15C, Note 15 Series Also Tipped to Launch Soon

Realme C85 5G has a weaker selfie camera and a slower charging speed than the Realme 15x 5G.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 November 2025 12:42 IST
Realme C85 5G India Launch Timeline Leaked; Redmi 15C, Note 15 Series Also Tipped to Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C85 5G (pictured) was recently launched in Vietnam

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme C85 5G will likely launch in India later this month
  • A Redmi 15C model may also be introduced in the same time
  • The Redmi Note 15 series could arrive by January 2026
Advertisement

Realme C85 5G, which recently debuted in Vietnam as the company's latest budget 5G device, is reportedly likely to launch in India soon. According to new leaks, the company plans to expand its C-series lineup in the country, with the launch timeline tipped to be later this month. The Realme C85 5G is said to be nearly identical to the Realme 15x. The same leak added that Redmi is also preparing to introduce its 15C lineup and Note 15 series in India in the coming months.

Realme C85 5G India Launch Timeline (Expected)

According to an X (formerly Twitter) post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), the Realme C85 5G, which was recently introduced in Vietnam, will launch in India later this month. The handset will likely be similar to the Realme 15x 5G, which was unveiled in India in October, starting at Rs. 16,999 for the base 6GB+128GB option.

The only difference is that the Realme C85 5G model comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter and 45W charging speed, while the Realme 15x offers a 50-megapixel front camera and support for 60W SuperVOOC wired fast charging. We can therefore expect the upcoming handset to be priced slightly lower in the country than the existing 15x.

Redmi 15C, Redmi Note 15 Series India Launch Timeline (Expected)

The same post also states that the Redmi 15C will also be launched in India later this month. However, he did not specify if it would be the 4G or the 5G variant, as both are available in select global markets. The Redmi 15C 4G runs on a MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra chipset, while the Redmi 15C 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC.

The tipster also claims that Redmi is planning to bring the Note 15 series to the Indian market as well, but not until January 2026. This backs up an earlier leak that claimed that the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+, which launched in China in August, will go on sale in India by mid-January and cost “very similar” to the Redmi Note 14 lineup.

Realme C85 5G

Realme C85 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
Realme 15x 5G

Realme 15x 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1,570x720 pixels
Redmi 15C 4G

Redmi 15C 4G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + Unspecified
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Redmi 15C 5G

Redmi 15C 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme C85 5G, Realme C85 5G India Launch, Redmi 15C, Redmi 15C India Launch, Realme 15x, Redmi Note 15 series, Redmi Note 15 series India Launch, Redmi, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Bitcoin’s Price Hovers Above $102,000 as Whale Activity Lifts Market Sentiment
Meta Projected $16 Billion Earnings from Fraudulent Ads on Facebook, Instagram in 2024: Report
Realme C85 5G India Launch Timeline Leaked; Redmi 15C, Note 15 Series Also Tipped to Launch Soon
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top OTT Releases This Week: Baramulla, Maharani Season 4, Bad Girl, and More
  2. Google Pixel Watch 4 Finally Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Features
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Launch Without Major Camera Upgrades
  4. Oppo Could Launch the Reno 15 Series During Its Double Eleven Event
  5. Oppo Announces Launch Date for Find X9 Series in India
  6. Canon EOS R6 Mark III With 7K Video Recording Support Launched in India
  7. GTA 6 Has Been Delayed by Six Months, Will Launch in November 2026
  8. WhatsApp Business Accounts May Also Get Usernames: See Launch Timeline
  9. Qualcomm Chipset Could Power Major Percent of Galaxy S26 Devices
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5 With NearLink Audio Technology Confirmed to Launch in November
  2. Oppo Find X9 Series India Launch Date Announced: Expected Features, Specifications
  3. Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu Now Available for Streaming on Aha Tamil: What You Need to Know
  4. Meta Projected $16 Billion Earnings from Fraudulent Ads on Facebook, Instagram in 2024: Report
  5. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Expected to Power 75 Percent of Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Report
  6. Realme C85 5G India Launch Timeline Leaked; Redmi 15C, Note 15 Series Also Tipped to Launch Soon
  7. Bitcoin’s Price Hovers Above $102,000 as Whale Activity Lifts Market Sentiment
  8. Google Expands Gemini’s Deep Research Tool to Workspace Apps, Offers It for Free
  9. Amy Hennig's Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Delayed 'Beyond Early 2026'
  10. Apple Swift Student Challenge to Return in February 2026; Apple Highlights Winning Student Developers' Apps
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »