Realme C85 5G, which recently debuted in Vietnam as the company's latest budget 5G device, is reportedly likely to launch in India soon. According to new leaks, the company plans to expand its C-series lineup in the country, with the launch timeline tipped to be later this month. The Realme C85 5G is said to be nearly identical to the Realme 15x. The same leak added that Redmi is also preparing to introduce its 15C lineup and Note 15 series in India in the coming months.

Realme C85 5G India Launch Timeline (Expected)

According to an X (formerly Twitter) post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), the Realme C85 5G, which was recently introduced in Vietnam, will launch in India later this month. The handset will likely be similar to the Realme 15x 5G, which was unveiled in India in October, starting at Rs. 16,999 for the base 6GB+128GB option.

The only difference is that the Realme C85 5G model comes with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter and 45W charging speed, while the Realme 15x offers a 50-megapixel front camera and support for 60W SuperVOOC wired fast charging. We can therefore expect the upcoming handset to be priced slightly lower in the country than the existing 15x.

Redmi 15C, Redmi Note 15 Series India Launch Timeline (Expected)

The same post also states that the Redmi 15C will also be launched in India later this month. However, he did not specify if it would be the 4G or the 5G variant, as both are available in select global markets. The Redmi 15C 4G runs on a MediaTek Helio G81-Ultra chipset, while the Redmi 15C 5G features a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC.

The tipster also claims that Redmi is planning to bring the Note 15 series to the Indian market as well, but not until January 2026. This backs up an earlier leak that claimed that the Redmi Note 15 Pro and Note 15 Pro+, which launched in China in August, will go on sale in India by mid-January and cost “very similar” to the Redmi Note 14 lineup.