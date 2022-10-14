Technology News
Realme Care+ After-Sales Service System Launched in India; Will Provide Support on WhatsApp, Social Media

Realme Care+ subscription service will offer users extended warranty, and damage protection for Realme devices

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 14 October 2022 19:06 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Care+ will be offered through multiple 'packages'

Highlights
  • Realme Care services available on offline and online channels
  • The service is priced at Rs. 489 in India
  • Realme Care+ will provide extended warranty, accidental damage protection

Realme Care+ was announced by the company on Friday as the company's first after-sales service subscription for new and existing customers. The after-sales service system will provide users in the country with end-to-end customer support, according to the company. The premium customer support service will be available to users at a subscription fee. The 'Privileged' plan lets users avail mobile protection services through multiple packages including an extended 1-year warranty, a year of screen protection, and a year of accidental and liquid damage protection.

Meanwhile, Realme Care+ subscribers will also get access to the company's service staff, hassle-free claim processes, and authorised service centres with genuine device parts, according to the company. The subscription service is available for both existing and new users across online and offline channels, including the company's website at a price of Rs. 489.

The newly announced Realme Care services will be available on social media, email, voice, WhatsApp and web chat from 9am to 9pm IST in 9 regional languages including Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, and Hindi, according to the company.

“Realme Care is a testimony of our commitment to serving the best to our customers and our focus to further build on our customer experience. Through this initiative, we are ensuring a complete service through digital technology with ‘service quality' as the foundation and ‘consistency, convenience and care' as the core values. We are hopeful that Realme's service will become the customer experience benchmark in the technology industry,” said Madhav Sheth, CEO, Realme India, VP, Realme, and President, of Realme International Business Group.

The company is calling the upgraded care services "4D upgrades" and says that Realme Care+ will double down on centres, lines, guarantees, and customer service. A technical support centre will now be supported by the service centre for faster maintenance. Users may seek to resolve their issues through multiple lines that include social media, email, voice, WhatsApp, and web chat.

Users purchasing the Realme Care+ package will also receive double guarantees in the form of extended warranty and damage protection. The integrated digital customer service platform will support SMS notifications and live tracking of service requests, self-service, software upgrades, knowledge bank, pick-up service, TV on-door service, and warranty status checks.

