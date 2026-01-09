Realme Neo 8 will be launched next week. Ahead of the formal reveal, a Geekbench listing gives us a glimpse at the key specifications and performance of the new Neo series smartphone. The listing shows the phone with 16GB RAM and Android 16 operating system. The Realme Geo 8 is already confirmed to ship with a Samsung Display and transparent rear panel. It is likely to feature a 50-megapixel rear camera unit and an 8,000mAh battery. The Realme Neo 8 will succeed the Realme Neo 7.

Realme Neo 8 Specifications (Expected)

A listing on Geekbench, spotted by Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), shows the Realme Neo 8 with model number RMX8899. As per the listing, the smartphone has an octa-core Qualcomm processor with two high-performance cores with a maximum clock speed of 3.80GHz, four cores capped at 3.32GHz. These CPU speeds are associated with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. Realme had already confirmed this processor would power the handset during its launch announcement last week.

The listing further shows that the Realme Neo 8 has Android 16 and has 14.78GB of memory. This could translate to 16GB RAM on paper. As per the listing, the phone scored 2,876 points in single core testing and 9,244 points in multi core testing.

Realme will launch the Realme Neo 8 in China on January 12. The launch event will begin at 2:30pm local time (12pm IST). It is confirmed to come with a Samsung Display. It will be available in a Cyber Purple finish with a transparent rear panel. The handset will succeed the Realme Neo 7.

The Realme Neo 8 is rumoured to come with a 6.78-inch display with 1.5K resolution and 165Hz refresh rate. It is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with support for 120x digital zoom. Other key highlights may include a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, an 8,000mAh battery with 80W charging support. It is said to include a 3D ultrasonic In-display fingerprint scanner. The phone could feature a metal frame and an IP68/IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.