Technology News

Madhav Sheth to Step Down as Realme India CEO, Michael Guo to Be Appointed: Reports

Realme India head Madhav Sheth also acts as the Vice-President at Realme and President of the Realme International Business Group.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 23 March 2023 21:07 IST
Madhav Sheth to Step Down as Realme India CEO, Michael Guo to Be Appointed: Reports

Madhav Sheth reports directly to Sky Li, Founder and CEO of Realme

Highlights
  • Neither Realme, nor Sheth have yet confirmed the reports
  • Madhav Sheth has been the face of Realme India since 2018
  • He also takes care of Realme's overseas business operation

Realme India head Madhav Sheth has reportedly stepped down from his position as the CEO, as the company is planning to appoint a new face. According to various reports, Sheth will be replaced by Michael Gut as the new Realme India head. Apart from being the CEO of Realme India division, Sheth, CEO also acts as the Vice-President at Realme and President of the Realme International Business Group. It is not known yet as he plans to quit from other positions as well. Neither Realme, nor Sheth have yet confirmed the reports regarding his resignation.

It was reported earlier in the day via IANS that the company is planning to appoint a new business head from China for the India division as Sheth is all set to resign from his position as soon as the official confirmation comes out. He holds several position at Realme, and has been the face of Realme India for years now. Sheth also takes care of Realme's overseas business operation, and reports directly to Sky Li, Founder and CEO of Realme. 

Realme has been performing well in India not only in terms of the smartphones sales, but other electronics and home appliances as well. The company, along with other Chinese firms like TP-Link and Hikvision, recently dominated India's home surveillance camera market in 2022 with 77 percent share, said market research firm Counterpoint Research. 

According to IDC, Realme stood among the top five companies in terms of smartphone shipments in India in the July-November 2022 quarter with 14.2 percent share. Since its inception in 2018, Realme has flared well in the Indian smartphone market. 

Realme has already tapped into the 5G-enabled smartphone division in India under various price ranges, from affordable models to the premium segment.

While the company has not made any official announcement regarding Sheth's resignation as the Realme India CEO, it is yet to be seen who will be appointed as the next business head for the smartphone brand in India. 

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme India
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Confirmed to Launch on April 4 Along With OnePlus Nord Buds 2: All Details

Related Stories

Madhav Sheth to Step Down as Realme India CEO, Michael Guo to Be Appointed: Reports
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M54 5G 6,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Details
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  3. Madhav Sheth to Step Down as Realme India CEO: Reports
  4. Huawei Mate X3 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: See Price
  5. iQoo Z7 5G First Impressions: A Segment Shaker?
  6. Huawei P60 Series With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: Details
  7. Moto G Stylus (2023) Promo Images Leak; Specifications, Design Tipped
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Debut: Details
  9. Nothing Ear 2 TWS Earbuds Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. Accenture Announces Plans to Cut 19,000 Jobs: Here's Why
#Latest Stories
  1. Madhav Sheth to Step Down as Realme India CEO, Michael Guo to Be Appointed: Reports
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Confirmed to Launch on April 4 Along With OnePlus Nord Buds 2: All Details
  3. Snap Launches ARES Division to Help Other Companies Build AR Features for Apps, Websites
  4. Canva Launches Magic AI Tools Along Other Features: All You Need To Know
  5. Ola Electric Testing Small Screens for Driver Assistance on S1 Pro Scooter, CEO Teases
  6. Huawei MatePad 11 (2023) With 11-Inch Display, Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched: All Details
  7. Tecno Spark 10 Pro With MediaTek Helio G88 SoC, 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Huawei P60, Huawei P60 Pro, Huawei P60 Art With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Over 2.78 Lakh EVs Registered in India in 2023, Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
  10. Apple Said to Consider Bidding for English Football Streaming Rights on Apple TV+
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.