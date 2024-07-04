Technology News
Realme GT 6 Key Specifications, Colourways Revealed Officially Ahead of China Launch; Spotted on TENAA

Realme GT 6 allegedly appeared on TENAA with model number RMX3800.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 4 July 2024 13:30 IST
Realme GT 6 Key Specifications, Colourways Revealed Officially Ahead of China Launch; Spotted on TENAA

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT 6 is confirmed to be available in Light Year White and Storm Purple shades

Highlights
  • Chinese variant of Realme GT 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • The Indian variant has a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset under the hood
  • Realme GT 6 is teased to house a 5,800 dual-cell Silicon-Carbon battery
Realme GT 6 is all set to go official in the Chinese market on July 7. As the launch date is approaching, Realme has dropped several teasers on Weibo revealing the key specifications and design of its new flagship. The Chinese variant of Realme GT 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and it gets a new display by BOE. It is confirmed to come with a 5,800mAh battery with 120W charging support. Additionally, the handset has been spotted on the TENAA website with model number RMX3800. The Realme GT 6 is already available in India and select global markets. 

Realme GT 6 key specifications teased

Latest teasers posted by Realme on Weibo confirm that the forthcoming Realme GT 6 will get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and S1+ 8T LTPO display by BOE, covered by a newly developed crystal armour glass for protecting from scratches. This new screen is claimed to improve touch accuracy and performance in low brightness. The display is touted to deliver 6,000nits of peak brightness and 1,600nits in auto mode. 

The Realme GT 6 is confirmed to be available in Light Year White and Storm Purple (translated from Chinese) colour options. Realme will launch a special Moon Exploration edition of the device with a black finish and star track texture design.

The upcoming Realme GT 6 is teased to house a 5,800 dual-cell Silicon-Carbon battery with 120W SuperVOOC charging support. The battery is claimed to have a durability of four years while the fast-charging technology is claimed to charge the battery from 0 to 50 percent in just 12 minutes. For comparison, the variant launched in India has a 5,500mAh battery with the same 120W fast charging support.

Realme GT 6 surfaces on TENAA

Additionally, A new Realme phone with the model number RMX3800 has appeared on TENAA. This model, which could be the Chinese edition of Realme GT 6, is listed with a 6.78-inch (1,264x2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. Also, it is listed to come with 8GB, 12GB, 16GB and 24GB RAM options along with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB inbuilt storage options. It is shown with an octa-core processor.

As per the listing, the Realme GT 6 has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It measures 162.02 x 76.07 x 8.43mm and weighs 206.7 grams. The alleged listing includes early photos of the phone.

The Realme GT 6 is currently available in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 40,999. It is confirmed to be launching in China on July 9 at 2pm local time (11:30am IST). So, we can expect more details about the phone to surface online in the coming days.

Realme GT 6, Realme GT 6 Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
