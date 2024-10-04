Technology News
Realme GT Neo 7 Launch Timeline, Key Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Realme GT Neo 7 is said to feature a 1.5K resolution display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 October 2024 15:26 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 7 may launch in December 2024

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 7 may get a larger battery
  • It could compete with iQOO Neo 10 Pro, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro, and Redmi K80
  • Realme GT Neo 6 was launched in China in May
Realme GT Neo 6 with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and 120W fast charging support was launched in May. Realme now seems to be already working on that phone's successor, which is expected to be called Realme GT Neo 7. The Chinese tech brand has not announced anything regarding the next GT Neo smartphone but a Chinese tipster claims that it will launch by the end of this year. The Realme GT Neo 7 is tipped to run an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Realme GT Neo 7 Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese) on Weibo suggested the launch timeline and key specifications of Realme GT Neo 7. As per the leak, the Realme GT Neo 6 successor will be launched at the end of this year. It is said to feature a 1.5K resolution display.

Realme GT Neo 7 is said to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC under the hood with overclocked CPU cores. The tipster has not specified the battery capacity of the phone, but he claims that it will get a larger battery with 100W fast charging support. He states that it would be a potential 'price killer'.

The Realme GT Neo 7 is likely to compete with upcoming smartphones like iQOO Neo 10 Pro, OnePlus Ace 5 Pro, and Redmi K80 in China. The Redmi K80 could be announced in November.

Realme GT Neo 6 Price, Specifications

Realme GT Neo 6 was launched in China in May with a price tag of CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the 12GB + 256GB version.

It boasts a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264x2,780 pixels) 8T LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The handset packs up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The Realme GT Neo 6 has a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor. It is backed by a 5,500mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging.

 

